DiDomenico Attends DOC Reentry Simulation

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator Sal DiDomenico recently joined a Department of Corrections (DOC) simulated training, hosted by Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, to experience the journey navigated by individuals returning to their community after being released from incarceration. During the 2-hour interactive training, attendees assumed the role of a returning citizen and simulated the first 30 days post-release.

“I want to thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration and Secretary Reidy for hosting my colleagues and me to learn what life looks like for individuals after they are released from prison,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “There are many obstacles that people face when returning to their communities after prison and these are the kinds of events that help inform how we as a state can better support them to ensure everyone has a chance to get ahead and reduce recidivism.”