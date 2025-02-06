Parks Department hosts February school vacation week activities

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Children, parents, and caregivers are invited to join the Boston Parks and Recreation Department for February school vacation week. From sports clinics, to our annual Children’s Festival, and nature exploration with the Park Rangers, these activities are FREE and open to all. To learn more and register, visit boston.gov/parks. Franklin Park Snowshoeing Safari with the Boston Park Rangers Monday, February 16th 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Franklin Park, 1 Circuit Drive – Meet in the William J. Devine Golf Course parking lot Join us for an hour snowshoeing tour (weather dependent) around Boston’s historic Franklin Park. A limited supply of snowshoes will be available for use during the event.

Please dress accordingly. For ages 12+. boston.gov/park-rangers Horse-of-Course at Jamaica Pond Wednesday, February 18th 1:00 p.m. -1:30 p.m. Jamaica Pond, 507 Jamaicaway – Meet outside the Jamaica Pond boathouse Join the Boston Park Rangers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in your parks. boston.gov/park-rangers Softball Hitting and Fielding Clinics Tuesday, February 18 and Wednesday, February 19 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue The program features UMass Boston softball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels. Pre-registration required Ages 10 and up Boston.gov/parks-sports Children’s Winter Festival Wednesday, February 19 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Boston Common (corner of Beacon and Charles Streets) This beloved annual festival offers winter-themed activities, inflatable attractions, and fun giveaways. All ages boston.gov/winterfest Baseball Hitting and Fielding Clinics Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue The program features UMass Boston baseball players and coaches and is open to teams and individual players of all skill levels. Pre-registration required Ages 10-14 Boston.gov/parks-sports Horse-of-Course at Boston Common Friday, February 20, 2025 2:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Boston Common, 139 Tremont St – Meet near the Tadpole Playground by the Frog Pond Join the Boston Park Rangers for a 30-minute meet-and-greet with one of our equine partners and learn how they’re fed, groomed, tacked up, and ready for their patrol in your parks. boston.gov/park-rangers Open Gym Thursday, February 20 and Friday, February 21 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

The Bubble at Carter Field, 709 Columbus Avenue Open Gym is available to students, families, and community members to play pick-up sports such as kickball, wiffleball, soccer, football, run laps, and more. Boston.gov/parks-sports Jamaica Pond Nature Center Open Schedule The JP Nature Center will be open on select dates throughout February, including during the following February Vacation dates: Saturday, February 15 – 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m Friday, February 21 – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Jamaica Pond, 507 Jamaicaway – Meet at Nature Center Discover the forgotten past of JP’s ice industry, view our natural history collection, or check in with a Boston Park Ranger as we open up the Nature Center for a limited schedule. boston.gov/park-rangers Call (617) 635-4505 or email [email protected] for more information. To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, visit Boston.gov/Parks, join our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on Facebook, Instagram, X, and Bluesky.