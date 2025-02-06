Negotiations on Everett Soccer Stadium Draw Considerable Attention

By Cary Shuman

The issue of the Kraft Group building a new soccer stadium in Everett for its New England Revolution team is back in the spotlight following successive Boston newspaper stories on negotiations between the Kraft Group and Mayor Michelle Wu over mitigation agreements.

Boston media did reveal that the City of Everett, led by Mayor Carlo DeMaria, has signed a very productive, preliminary agreement with the Kraft Group. That agreement would result in a $5 million payment for the construction of a year-round community center, $10 million for a housing stabilization fund, a $1 million annual payment to the City of Everett from ticket revenues, a new waterfront park that would totally transform and enhance the environment along the Mystic River, and 75 parking spaces on the site. According to the Boston Globe story, an offer was reportedly made to the City of Boston in the amount of $750,000, which would go to the improvement of athletic fields in Charlestown (see related story).

The tax revenues from the new stadium would also be a huge boost financially for Everett, not to mention the prestige and glamour of having a world-class casino/resort (Encore Boston Harbor) and an MLS soccer franchise, led by the NFL’s six-time Super Bowl champion ownership team, operating on adjacent properties in the City of Everett.

DeMaria comments on CBA

Everett Mayor DeMaria spoke about the successful negotiations with the Kraft Group and the preliminary Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) that was signed on November 6, 2023.

“Previous discussions with the Kraft Group have been productive, but there is still much work to be done,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We look forward to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that the needs of the City of Everett, its residents, and businesses are fully considered and reflected in the future community benefits agreement.”

The DeMaria Administration noted that there is a full understanding by the parties (Kraft Group and the City of Everett) that additional items will be negotiated into the final CBA. The purpose of the initial CBA was, essentially, to set a framework for a future CBA and was crafted in preparation for the State Legislature to review while contemplating the legislation to remove the parcel from its Designated Port Area (DPA) status. Therefore, it is accurate to say that future negotiations with the Kraft Group are going to occur as the project progresses, but that conversations and commitments made thus far have been productive.

Council Van Campen seeks

community meetings on stadium Ward 5 Councilor Robert Van Campen, who just completed a one-year term as council president, is hoping that Everett will hold community meetings to discuss the agreements before they are finalized. “While I have learned through media reports about certain items already negotiated that appear beneficial to our community, it is imperative that the Administration conduct community meetings and seek input from those directly impacted before any agreements are finalized,” said Van Campen. “The people of Everett deserve a voice at the bargaining table.” Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers said she has submitted a request for an update on the soccer stadium for the Feb. 11 Council meeting agenda.