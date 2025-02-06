City Conducts Annual Homelessness Census 

Special to the Regional Review

Photos By Mayor’s Office Photographer John Wilcox

Shown (above and below) are some of the more than 250 volunteers who canvassed every Boston neighborhood conducting the annual homelessness census..

On Thursday night, Chief of Housing Sheila Dillon led more than 250 volunteers, including state and city officials, homelessness service providers, public health representatives, and first responders, in conducting the City of Boston’s 45th annual homelessness census. This comprehensive effort is part of Boston’s yearly initiative to assess and address homelessness by counting unsheltered individuals and families in emergency shelters, transitional housing, domestic violence programs, and those living outdoors.

“Boston’s annual homelessness census is an opportunity to evaluate the needs of unsheltered Bostonians and connect individuals to services,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

“The data from the census is crucial for the City as we act with urgency and care to make Boston a city for everyone. We are grateful to our partners and the dedicated volunteers throughout the City for their collaboration in making this year’s census possible.” At this year’s census, volunteers canvassed 45 areas, including every neighborhood, Logan Airport, and Boston’s transit and parks systems, starting just after midnight. They conducted surveys, identified those sleeping on the streets, and distributed safety information and items to help individuals stay warm. Survey results will be analyzed, cross-checked with shelter data, and used to inform policies and allocate resources.

This effort is required annually by HUD. “The annual homelessness census is more than a count—it’s a crucial step in understanding the challenges faced by our most vulnerable residents and shaping our strategies to meet their needs,” said Sheila A. Dillon, Chief of Housing. “With the data we collect on this night, we can continue to guide our efforts to move individuals and families into stable housing with the supportive services they need to succeed. We remain committed to working with our partners to prevent and end homelessness in Boston.”

“This annual count helps us assess the needs of people experiencing homelessness in Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “We will continue to work closely with Mayor Wu and City partners to meet these needs through emergency shelter, housing, recovery supports, and other services to care for the health and well-being of our residents.” After years of progress in reducing homelessness, Boston is now facing a rise in households experiencing homelessness, mirroring national trends and highlighting local challenges. The number of individuals experiencing homelessness in Boston has grown by 10.6%, from 5,202 in 2023 to 5,756 in 2024. Despite this increase, the 2024 figure remained 11.3% lower than the 2015 peak of 6,492 individuals. In December, HUD announced that U.S. homelessness increased by 18% from 2023 to 2024, with over 770,000 people experiencing homelessness nationwide in January 2024.

“The annual census is a critical tool for measuring progress and identifying areas where we can improve,” said St. Francis House President and CEO Karen LaFrazia. “Boston’s homelessness numbers provide valuable insights that help us deliver services to the city’s most vulnerable residents. However, we must remain focused on the ultimate goal: moving individuals off the street and into stable, supportive, permanent housing.”

“The annual homeless census is a vital tool for understanding the realities faced by our most vulnerable residents and informing our efforts to address those challenges,” said Lyndia Downie, President and Executive Director of Pine Street Inn. “The data gathered through this effort will allow us to better shape our policies, allocate resources, and deliver services that help individuals move into stable, permanent housing. We remain steadfast in our commitment to collaborate with our partners to prevent and ultimately end homelessness in our city.” “The annual census in Boston is an essential resource for understanding the challenges faced by our community’s most vulnerable members,” said Jennifer Hanlon Wigon, Chief Executive Officer for the Women’s Lunch Place. “By examining Boston’s homelessness data, we can better tailor our services to meet the needs of women experiencing homelessness. But our ultimate mission remains clear: ensuring every individual has access to safe, stable, and permanent housing, along with the support they need to thrive.”

The results of the 2025 homelessness census will be available in the coming months. The report will inform the public about the City’s ongoing efforts to ensure every Boston resident has access to safe and stable housing. The Mayor’s Office of Housing is responsible for housing people experiencing homelessness, creating and preserving affordable housing, and ensuring that renters and homeowners can obtain, maintain, and remain in safe, stable housing. The department develops and implements the City of Boston’s housing creation and homelessness prevention plans and collaborates with local and national partners to find new solutions and build more housing affordable to all, particularly those with lower incomes. For more information, please visit the MOH website.