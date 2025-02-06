Charlestown Neighborhood Council Seek Meeting with the Kraft Group

By Cary Shuman

Crystal Galvin, secretary of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) and a member of Soccer Stadium Subcommittee, said the CNC is seeking a meeting with representatives of the Kraft Group to discuss the preliminary mitigation agreement and quality-of-life issues relating to the new soccer stadium that is being proposed for Everett.

“I read the reports that the City of Boston is being offered $750,000 that would go to the improvement of Charlestown athletic fields,” said Galvin.

The CNC has not discussed the $750,000 offer specifically at a meeting, “but the reaction to the figure, as expected, was that it was significantly low and won’t meet any of our expectations.”

Galvin said the CNC subcommittee has met on two occasions, the most recent a Jan. 28 session with Rep. Dan Ryan, to learn what was next in the legislative process concerning the proposed soccer stadium project. Ryan has been closely monitoring the issue, recognizing the major impacts that the 24,000-seat stadium would have on his constituents.

“We discussed with Rep. Ryan how we can organize and raise issues such as the stadium’s impact on the quality of life and mitigation in particular,” said Galvin.

The proposed construction of a new soccer is understandably a huge matter for discussion in Charlestown.

“On our side, it’s a very topical issue as we watch the process on the legislative level unfold while also trying to have a seat at the table to get in on the conversations from the ground-level about the impact the soccer stadium will have on the lives of residents,” said Galvin.

Galvin indicated that New England Revolution soccer team officials are willing to speak at a CNC meeting, “but honestly, we’re just waiting for the legislation conversation first, rather than having it become a debate about people’s preference for soccer and lose sight of the focus.”

Residents are welcomed to join the still-forming subcommittee that is being led by CNC Chair Tom Cunha. CNC Vice Chair Mary Boucher and Treasurer Tim McKenna are other members who have taken on an active role on the subcommittee.

Galvin said while a meeting with the Kraft Group was most preferable, “we would like to meet with anyone that has the best interest of Charlestown residents in mind.”

“There’s been a lot of interest in getting MassDOT to the table and hopefully trying to hear from Mayor Wu’s office about their negotiation process [with the Kraft Group],” said Galvin. “There’s the issue of the traffic impacts in Sullivan Square. It’s been kick-the-can with Sullivan Square for years. Nobody wants responsibility for it, and here we are, just trying to live with the current situation.”

Sen. DiDomenico weighs in on community agreements

Sen. Sal DiDomenico, who championed the legislation to bring a new soccer stadium to Everett, said, “I am hopeful that all parties, the cities of Everett, Boston, and the Kraft Group, can come together and produce a Community Benefits Agreement for both cities that will reflects the needs and wants of our communities. I know this project will provide tremendous economic and environmental benefits to our area, and I look forward to the day we can all come together and finalize an agreement that everyone will be happy with.”