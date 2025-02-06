Boston Cares, TJX work together in support of Bunker Hill Community College students

In observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday and National Day of Service, Bunker Hill Community College’s (BHCC) DISH (Delivering Information, Sustenance, and Health) food pantry received a generous restock of food and essential winter supplies, thanks to our longstanding partner The TJX Companies, Inc. and new partnership with Boston Cares.

The BHCC community welcomed a special delivery of 250 soup kits, 500 winter warmth supply kits, and 100 birthday celebration kits. These donations reflect the College’s commitment to empowering students to focus on their health, happiness, and success without the barrier of hunger. As a student-driven and supported resource, the DISH is dedicated to maintaining a safe, dignified, and stigma-free environment.

“When BHCC reached out about needs in their community, we were happy to partner with them, and TJX, to ensure students have the support needed, said Sara Hamilton, Executive Director of Boston Care.” “Winter gear and birthday celebrations are a small way we can collectively care for our collective community, as is volunteering our time to address local needs.”

The volunteer-packed kits were provided by TJX, a longtime supporter of BHCC, which is known for championing the College through its scholarship programs and internship opportunities. Boston Cares organized this community engagement initiative, helping to coordinate the distribution of supplies to ensure they reached those in need.

“Boston Cares and TJX’s joint effort is an exemplar of civic partnerships that address critical needs,” said BHCC President Pam Eddinger. “Their contribution to the DISH Food Pantry supports the well-being of our students and embodies the spirit of community and service that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. envisioned.”

The DISH Food Pantry remains a vital resource for BHCC students, offering sustenance and dignity to those facing food insecurity. Through the support of partners like Boston Cares and TJX, the College reaffirms its dedication to creating a nurturing and equitable environment for all. Chelsea Alexander, Academic Coordinator of the DISH Food Pantry, emphasized the impact of these donations: “Our students face many challenges, and hunger should never be one of them. The kits provided by Boston Cares and TJX bring comfort and relief, allowing our students to focus on their education and goals. We are deeply grateful for their unwavering support.”