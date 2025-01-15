New Bluebikes Stations Coming Soon!

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Boston Transportation Department (BTD) thanks everyone who provided comments on the potential sites for new Bluebikes stations in Charlestown, East Boston, South Boston, and South Boston Waterfront. BTD received more than 900 comments at open houses, by email, and by survey in October and November.

Last fall, BTD identified 56 potential sites in these neighborhoods. BTD shared them with the public and asked for their help narrowing down the list. Based on the feedback, BTD has prioritized sites for installation. BTD expects to install 21 sites this winter. BTD has started to secure permits, and installation will begin next week.

The public can explore the priority and status of the list of stations at boston.gov/bike-share-expansion.

Listed are some of the new stations that will be installed in the coming weeks (pending final permits):

Charlestown:

• Main St at Mishawum St

• Chelsea St at Medford St

• Medford St at McNulty Ct

• Constitution Rd at Chelsea St

• Main St at Salem St

• Main St at Devens St

East Boston:

• Ashley St at Boardman St.

• Bennington St at Marion St.

• Wood Island T Stop – Vienna St at Bennington St.

South Boston and Waterfront:

• Summer St at A St

• Harbor St at Channel St

• O’Callaghan Way at Kemp St (off-street on BHA property)

• Boston Convention and Exhibition Center – we are adding 16 docks to the existing station.

Other stations we have prioritized require license agreements or other approvals and will be scheduled for installation pending resolution of these processes. We will continue to update boston.gov/bike-share-expansion.

Other Station Updates

In addition to the sites we shared at open houses and in the surveys, we have prioritized several sites for installation or reconfiguration that were already in progress in these neighborhoods:

• We are adding 8 docks to the existing Broadway T Stop station.

• We are installing a new station at Congress St at Boston Wharf Rd in the South Boston Waterfront as part of Article 80 requirements.

• We are installing a new station at Rutherford Ave at Bunker Hill Industrial Park in Charlestown as part of Article 80 requirements.

Beyond these neighborhoods, we’re excited to have executed a new agreement with DCR that will bring new stations to their parks and parkways. We have already started to install several sites that have long been identified as priorities, including: Pope John Paul II Park in Dorchester, Christian A. Herter Park in Allston, Jamaicaway at Perkins St in Jamaica Plain, and Truman Parkway at Fairmount Ave in Hyde Park.