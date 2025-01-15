Green Appointed to BECMA Board of Directors

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Chelsea resident Eugene Green was recently added to the Board of Directors of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA). Green is the President of Clearscope Technology Solutions (CTS), a company based in Charlestown that he founded with the vision of delivering continuous quality and value to clients through innovative technology solutions. Since its inception in 2013, CTS has grown to become a recognized leader in the IT and business solutions industry, offering a wide range of services including strategic consulting, managed IT, and cybersecurity services. Eugene’s leadership has been instrumental in driving CTS’s success, providing tailored solutions that align technology with organizational goals.

With a passion for cutting-edge technology and a commitment to operational excellence, Eugene has built CTS into a company known for its ability to help organizations of all sizes optimize their IT infrastructure and digital transformation processes. As a PMI-certified project management leader, Eugene has extensive experience overseeing complex business and IT projects aimed at driving operational efficiency, innovation, and business growth. His expertise lies in managing large, cross-functional teams, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets, and ensuring the seamless delivery of projects in fast-paced environments.

Eugene’s approach to leadership is rooted in collaboration, transparency, and building trust. His “One Team Approach” encourages diverse perspectives, ensuring that partnerships are not only built on shared goals but also foster innovation and mutual success. Under his leadership, CTS has earned certifications like Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and SBA 8(a) firm designation, making it a respected figure in both the technology and business communities.

As the President of CTS, a company recognized for its diversity, Eugene advocates for the value of inclusion in driving innovation and believes that diverse teams create better solutions. Known for balancing competing priorities and engaging executive leadership, Eugene excels at aligning stakeholders and ensuring that projects meet both strategic objectives and operational goals.

In addition to his leadership at CTS, Eugene is committed to mentoring future leaders, promoting change management practices, and driving sustainable growth through innovative approaches. His ability to deliver high-impact results and his proven track record make him a sought-after leader in both the technology and business sectors.”