CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Soccer Stadium Committee Meeting, Tuesday, January 28, 2025, 7 PM with Representative Dan Ryan

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Soccer Stadium Committee is holding an in-person public meeting at the Knights of Columbus, located at 545 Medford Street, Charlestown, on Tuesday, January 28, at 7 PM. Representative Ryan will discuss the soccer stadium legislation and other legislative issues affecting Charlestown. We encourage you to bring your questions and concerns. You can also email us at [email protected].