News Briefs

MassDOT to Host Second Working Group Meeting for Tobin Bridge Planning Study

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the second Working Group meeting for the Tobin Bridge Planning Study, to be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 2:00 p.m. This meeting will take place in person at the Charlestown Public Library and will also be accessible online via Zoom. The meeting is open to the public, and community participation is encouraged.

The Tobin Bridge Planning Study aims to explore and assess long-term alternatives for the eventual replacement of the Tobin Bridge, which spans Chelsea and Charlestown.

During this meeting, the study team will present an overview of existing conditions and engage in future conditions scenario planning with the Working Group. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the study process and contribute to the discussion.

For additional information about the Tobin Bridge Planning Study or to submit comments or questions, please visit the study webpage at: https://www.mass.gov/maurice-j-tobin-bridge-long-term-strategic-planning-study

Discover MGH’s Blum Center on Tuesday, Jan. 28

Discover the Blum Center, in Partnership with the Slavin Academy, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blum Center, White 110, on the MGH main campus.

At this time, information on upcoming programs, a Q&A sessions to answer your questions, and insights into the educational resources will be available to patients, families, and the community. A clinicians will also be available to educate attendees on checking their blood pressure at home and understanding how it relates to their heart health, as well as on monitoring their health at home.

All are welcome at this event where light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact the Blum Center at 617-724-7352 or via email at [email protected].