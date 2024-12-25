Wu Announces White Stadium lease agreement with Boston Unity

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the City of Boston has executed a Lease Agreement and BPS Stadium Usage Agreement with Boston Unity Soccer Partners, paving the way for the largest investment into BPS Athletics and White Stadium since it opened in 1949. This renovation and ongoing lease arrangement will transform the facilities and opportunities for Boston Public School students, Franklin Park lovers, and all community members. The new White Stadium complex will anchor youth sports in Boston with state-of-the-art facilities for multiple sports, as well as modern locker rooms, sports medicine, strength and conditioning for all students, and a much-desired community event space. The project will also host robust community programming; help implement needed park upgrades outlined in the Franklin Park Action Plan; and create a home for Boston’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. The City and Boston Public Schools will retain ownership of the stadium and will have priority in stadium scheduling.

First opened in 1949, White Stadium has been deteriorating for decades, particularly since a fire in the 1990s rendered a large section of the facility unusable, and multiple efforts to kickstart renovations over several decades have fallen through. The City’s carefully negotiated plan, shaped and propelled forward by extensive community input, represents the first concrete steps to fix White Stadium in more than 60 years. When completed, White Stadium will be one of three carbon neutral stadiums in the country. Construction is expected to begin in January.

“Delivering excellent education for BPS students includes ensuring the fullest access to sports, arts, and enrichment of every kind across the city. White Stadium is a generational opportunity to anchor citywide youth sports, revitalize community programming, and bolster our beloved, historic Franklin Park–all while creating a home for the City of Champions’ newest professional team,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m so grateful for all the community members, coaches, students, and park lovers who helped shape this project to reflect the community’s dreams for the next generation. Thank you to Boston Unity Soccer Partners for their commitment to our students and community, and their comprehensive investment to make this dream a reality.”

“This is an exciting moment for BPS and our student athletes who are so deserving of a world class facility to call home,” said Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools. “This major investment by the City and Boston Unity Soccer Partners will have direct and lasting benefits for BPS students who will have access to state-of-the-art facilities where they can study, train and compete. The new White Stadium will also provide us with an opportunity to continue expanding on our storied athletics program. I’m incredibly proud to bring this project another step closer to reality for BPS students and I can’t wait to see our teams compete on this exceptional stage.”

​​“We are incredibly proud that our team’s home will be in the heart of the city through this generational public-private-community partnership to revitalize White Stadium,” said Jennifer Epstein, Controlling Owner of Boston Unity Soccer Partners. “This transformative milestone enables our club to deliver a lasting, year-round impact for Boston Public School student-athletes while uplifting the surrounding neighborhoods and businesses and providing a world-class facility for our home games. A renewed White Stadium will honor its historic roots while providing an extraordinary fan experience and we are excited to take the pitch at this iconic venue for our inaugural season in 2026.”

“This marks a historic step forward not just for the future of professional women’s soccer in Boston, but for the entire sports community,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “This agreement between the City of Boston and Boston Unity Soccer Partners is a shining example of how sports can serve as a catalyst for innovation and meaningful impact. We are thrilled to see this vision come to life and grateful to Mayor Wu and the countless community voices who have made this possible. This partnership sets a precedent for how public and private collaboration can elevate women’s sports and leave a lasting legacy in our cities.”

The project incorporates comprehensive feedback from neighborhood residents, BPS athletes and coaches, and the Franklin Park community—shared throughout more than 60 public meetings and small group community discussions and more than 900 public comment letters. The project was also vetted by and received approvals from the Boston Civic Design Commission, Zoning Commission, Parks Commission, Landmarks Commission, BPDA Board, and the Boston School Committee.

The financial and operational landlord/tenant arrangement between the City of Boston and Boston Unity Soccer Partners is defined by multiple legally binding documents outlining the public-private partnership to deliver, operate, and maintain the complex:

Cooperation Agreement: Outlines project scope and codifies commitments regarding mitigation, community benefits, and operational details as part of the Article 80 development review approval issued in July 2024.

Lease Agreement: Establishes financial terms and legal obligations for maintenance and operations of the facility.

Stadium Usage Agreement: Codifies responsibilities and usage terms including types of permissible activities, hours of operation, and noise level and lighting mitigation.

Work Letter: Defines the scope of construction and parameters for coordinating construction activities between the two structural halves of the project.

BUSP/NWSL/City of Boston Side Letters: Reflects the team’s, league’s, and City’s commitment to the unique partnership for the Boston Public Schools.

Through these legal agreements, the City of Boston, Boston Unity Soccer, and the NWSL are setting new standards for public benefit.

New or Renovated

Amenities

With newly modernized facilities, White Stadium will sustain at least 700 programmable hours annually for BPS, ensuring year-round opportunities for student-athletes:

Regulation-size, eight-lane track and facilities for track and field for BPS to host state track meets, including new field events such as shot put and pole vault for the first time

Natural grass field for BPS soccer, end of season football, and other BPS sports teams

BPS student athlete locker rooms

BPS strength and conditioning spaces

BPS sports medicine facilities

BPS Athletics administrative offices and space for coaching staff

BPS student lounge spaces for studying

Community event space to foster academic and social growth and celebrate student achievements or host community events.

Freshly surfaced basketball courts outside the stadium

Resurfaced and expanded tennis courts within Franklin Park so BPS can host competitive tennis matches

Modernized and expanded BPS Athletic equipment storage

For park users and community members, new upgrades will also include investments laid out in the Franklin Park Action Plan:

Public restrooms and water fountains accessible throughout the year

Freshly paved and surfaced pathways outside the stadium

New lighting for enhanced safety and wayfinding outside the stadium

Stormwater infrastructure to address drainage issues and prevent flooding

Reopening an acre of green space in the park by removing fencing south of the current stadium that has long closed off public access

Expanded public offerings and programs in the Grove, connected to the nearby Playstead, Overlook, and future Elma Lewis Playhouse project

Enhanced seasonal maintenance as Boston Unity Soccer Partners will assist the Parks Department in the Playstead and newly planted meadow areas around the stadium

Financial Terms

Boston Unity Soccer Partners will fund more than half of the construction costs for the new complex, as they will carry out construction of the West Grandstand, public restrooms, NWSL team spaces, scoreboard, stadium lighting, technology system, and the Grove area. The City will carry out construction of the East Grandstand, BPS student athletics spaces, the grass field, and the track. Boston Unity Soccer Partners will be responsible for ongoing operations and maintenance for the team’s spaces and all the shared areas of the facility, including the field and track. See table below for a detailed breakdown of construction, maintenance, and usage responsibilities.

Boston Unity Soccer Partners will be responsible for ongoing financial payments to the City:

Rent: $200,000 annualized first season payment, prorated for the number of months the field will be operational; $400,000 annualized rent, in monthly payments starting in the second season, and escalating by 3% each year afterwards. Should the lease be extended beyond the first 10-year term, the base rent will increase by either 3% or the average annual increase in CPI over the last ten years, whichever is larger, with the 3% annual escalator continuing after the first year of the extension term.

Revenue-Sharing: 10% of in-stadium advertising revenues (except field naming rights revenue), 10% of field naming rights revenue, 3% of concessions revenue. The City reserves the right to pursue potential additional sponsorships or revenues exclusive to the City’s areas as well.

Operations and Maintenance Reserve Fund: each quarter, 40% of in-stadium advertising revenues (except field naming rights revenue), 15% of field naming rights revenues, and 5% of concessions revenues will be deposited into an O&M Reserve Fund and used for such costs, but each year when the amount of reserves in the fund has been built up to 50% of the anticipated annual operations and maintenance costs, additional funds collected on this basis will be split 50%/50% between the City and BUSP as additional revenue sharing.

BUSP will also provide financial safeguards against potential project risks:

Prior to demolition, BUSP will fund a $25 million Construction Escrow Account that is restricted exclusively to fund direct construction costs on the site and requires City approval of expenditures. The escrow account cannot be reduced below $10 million until total project financing is secured.

BUSP is subject to a $45 million Pre-financing Guaranty, including escrowed funds, such that if BUSP fails to secure total project financing or cannot advance the renovation, the City will have significant extra resources to renovate White Stadium.

After BUSP secures project financing, subject to confirmation by the City, the team is contractually bound by a Completion Guaranty to complete all renovations outlined.

Community Benefits

BUSP will direct resources and investments into local community priorities:

Community Annual Fund: an annual contribution of $500,000 in the first year, escalating by 3% annually, to be distributed to local organizations and initiatives

Franklin Park Preservation Fund: $1 per NWSL ticket sold, to be directed toward implementing ongoing initiatives outlined in the Franklin Park Action Plan

Tree Bank: BUSP and the City will contribute to the planting of more than 500 trees within Franklin Park

Local Purchasing & Supplier Diversity: In coordination with the Black Men and Boys Commission, and under the leadership of the Office of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, the City of Boston and Boston Unity will establish a Supplier Diversity Advisory Committee to help ensure MWBE businesses are aware of available contracting opportunities and reach 50% MWBE participation in design, construction, and operations

Jobs: BUSP will create up to 500 construction jobs and 300 permanent jobs

BPS partnerships: BUSP will provide scholarships, internships, and mentorship from the NWSL team to enhance opportunities available to BPS students

Sustainability: improvements in green infrastructure, all-electric facilities, and usage of green building materials

Stadium Usage

The legal arrangement will guarantee enhanced public access and codifies scheduling priority and parameters for students and community to enjoy the facilities:

Public access to the stadium and track for informal community use 6am-9pm, or 15 hours per day including weekends (when not reserved for an event), instead of the current access from 8am-4pm on weekdays only

The City and BPS will have top scheduling priority for 12 major events per year, followed by BPS and NWSL games having co-priority in scheduling, then other City or City-permitted community events, then NWSL team practices, then other BUSP events as permitted by the City

NWSL usage limited to no more than 20 games per year (including playoff games) and one team practice in the week ahead of each scheduled game

To minimize late-night noise and activity, NWSL games must start by no later than 8:30pm; affiliated programming may only start two hours prior to the game and must conclude by one hour after the game ends or 11:30pm, whichever is earlier

To protect time for BPS and community program during the day and on weekends, NWSL games cannot take place more than two weekends in a four-week period, and no more than four weekend games per season can start before 5pm

BUSP must ensure cleanup is completed within 3 hours after each game

Next year, the White Stadium Neighborhood Council will be created, to advise the City, BPS, the Parks Department, and BUSP on public programming and provide neighborhood feedback on stadium usage.

Transportation

The game day transportation plan has been significantly refined through a robust community engagement process to minimize impacts on neighborhoods surrounding the park and will be codified in the Transportation Access Plan Agreement (TAPA) to be signed after construction documents are finalized. This represents the first comprehensive transportation strategy for major events at Franklin Park. Key elements of the game day transportation plan include:

Electric Shuttle System: Free electric shuttles for ticket holders from MBTA Orange and Red Line stations, as well as from satellite parking lots on game days

Multimodal Infrastructure: BUSP will fund a new Bluebikes station, secure bike parking, and a bike valet service

Parking Protections: Implementation of a resident permit parking system near White Stadium and an app-based parking system (via ParkBoston) for non-game visitors, including zoo visitors, golfers, and park permit holders

Enforcement and Oversight: Additional parking enforcement funded by BUSP to ensure efficient traffic and parking management

The City and BUSP will continue to create open dialogue with the community throughout the project’s implementation. Regular updates through the City and the White Stadium Neighborhood Council will empower even greater direct communication across all parts of our community as the transformative vision for White Stadium becomes a reality. For more information, visit boston.gov/white-stadium.