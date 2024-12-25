Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On Thursday, December 19, members of the Charlestown Community joined the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and local elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Playground. The $25 million project will rejuvenate the fields that have served as the longtime home of the Charlestown Little League.

Courtesy Photo

Charlestown Community joined the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and local elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony at Ryan Playground.

Leading off the program, Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Liza Meyer described how the renovations to this area were shaped by community feedback with support from Charlestown Youth Sports Association, Charlestown Little League, and Charlestown Mothers Association as well as the Mystic River Watershed Association. They will feature new natural grass little league fields – supported by equipment storage areas and shaded dugouts – as well as multi-use field space, designed to support soccer, and other sports. The Bryan McGonagle street hockey rink will also be renovated and will continue to support year-round play.

The plan includes recreation opportunities for community members of all ages. There will be a new colorful children’s play area with equipment for 2–5-year-olds and 5–12-year-olds, including a splash pad. There will also be space for community gathering and active recreation, including a fishing spot and terraced seating.

Past and present leaders of the Charlestown Little League, including longtime coach and supporter Tom Ward, and former league president Cathy Reese were present for the ceremony. Speaking at the event, current league president Josh Bresler taped into the sense of magic that comes from families gathering around these fields on Saturdays and described his excitement for how these improvements will enhance the experience for the more than 300 families in the league that rely on them. State Representative Dan Ryan recounted his childhood experiences on this field and tied those experiences to his enthusiasm for what these fields will mean for future Charlestown families. “This project will allow generations to continue to hear the crack of a Little League bat…memories that last a lifetime,” he said.

Brian Swett, Chief Climate Officer described how the plan is focused on the concept of climate resilience and flood prevention. He emphasized how this area is a key arrival point for flood waters that threaten the surrounding area. To confront this problem, a waterfront promenade and play area will be built atop a 6-foot flood barrier berm that will protect against rising sea levels and storm surges. Areas of the park will also be elevated by two feet to further safeguard against extreme weather.

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) described how “Ryan Playground is an example of the necessary climate-resilient projects to enhance our climate resiliency and protect our residents and vital infrastructure from the threats posed by climate change.” She said that it will “serve as an outdoor space for recreation and connection, ensuring a greener and more resilient future for all Boston residents.”

Initial construction on the project is slated to start with excavation and subgrade work this winter, and the park construction is scheduled to begin in the spring 2025. The project is projected to last approximately 18 months.

During this the construction phase of this project, the Charlestown Little League will use alternative field space in Charlestown and in neighboring towns. League President Josh Bresler expressed optimism that the league would continue to thrive during this period away from Ryan playground. He emphasized that, while the physical aspects of the new project are amazing, “it’s really the people and the soul of the place and everyone that comes out here and enjoys it that makes it what it is.”