Events Happening in the City of Boston will Bring some Parking Restrictions and Street Closures

Hanukkah Vehicle Procession – Thursday, December 26, 2024

The annual Hanukkah Vehicle Procession will be taking place in Brighton. The procession starts near Dighton Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue. Parking restrictions will be in effect to support the event from 1PM to 8PM on the following streets:

• Dighton Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Winthrop School.

• Chestnut Hill Avenue, West side (odd side), from #5 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Bank of America) to Academy Hill Road.

First Night Boston 2025 –

Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Parking restrictions will be in place on the following streets:

• Arlington Street, Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

• Atlantic Avenue, East side, from East India Row to Commercial Street

• Atlantic Avenue, West side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

• Beacon Street, Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

• Boylston Street, North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

• Both sides, from Charles Street to Tremont Street

• Cambridge Street, Both sides, from Court Street to Sudbury Street

• Cambridge Street, South side (even side), from Bowdoin Street to Somerset Street

• Charles Street, West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

• Charles Street South, West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

• Court Street, East side (City Hall side) from Court Square inbound to Cambridge Street

• Tremont Street, Both sides from Court Street to Boylston Street

