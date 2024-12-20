Jack Kelly’s Cannabis Store Proposal Advances in Process

By Cary Shuman

Jack Kelly III is one major step closer to opening a cannabis dispensary shop in Charlestown.

“We’ve received our cannabis dispensary approval and our Boston Zoning Board of Appeals approval which allows us to start building,” said Kelly. “We’re very excited to have this opportunity. It’s been a long process.”

Kelly said he will be appearing for the state Cannabis Control Commission and expects that part of process to take one month.

“We hope to open sometime in the spring,” said Kelly.

Kelly’s store, Charlestown Cannabis, would be located at 31 Cambridge St., former home to R. Wesley’s Bistro.

“It’s a great location, it’s near the casino and Sullivan Square and there’s a lot of foot traffic,” said Kelly. “I think this business can help invigorate the whole area for development like Kendall Square, Kenmore Square, or Assembly Row. It’s going to be one of the faces of Sullivan Square, so I’m taking a lot of pride that we do it right and nice.”

Kelly said he is proud to be the owner of a business in Charlestown. “I believe I’m the right person to help the development of the area. I’m not only from this community, but I served the neighborhood [as the liaison for Mayor Tom Menino’s Office].

Kelly said the business will have eight outdoor parking spaces and four sales stations inside the store.

“Once we finalize the construction phase of the project, we’ll begin to hire staff,” he said. “I am also actively in the investment process, so I’m looking for a business partner.”

Kelly, 43, previously owned a clothing line called JUNK (Just Unique Klothing] and a DJ business. He said he also wrote a book, “Sharp Needle,” an autobiographical account about overcoming addiction.

Jack is the son of John F. Kelly Jr. and Betty Kelly of Charlestown and the grandson of Elizabeth “Betty” Kelly and the late John F. Kelly Sr.