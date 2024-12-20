Constitution Inn Project Slated to Receive Climate Ready Housing Funding

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

According to a state press release, the polarizing project, more frequently known as The Independence or The Helm, which would bring affordable and permanent supportive housing to the site of the Constitution Inn, has been chosen to receive funding from the Climate Ready Housing Program.

The abovementioned project, spearheaded by the Planning Office for Urban Affairs (POUA) and St. Francis House, would create 100 affordable units, 48 of which would be permanent supportive housing units for women and veterans. It is one of 13 projects to receive a portion of a total of $16 million in funding.

The aforementioned press release states, “These funds will enable affordable housing properties across eight Massachusetts communities to significantly reduce their energy use through energy retrofits and electrification, which will lower costs for evidence.”

As previously mentioned, the Independence is polarizing because many Charlestown residents have voiced concerns about safety, the Permanent Supportive Housing model, and other aspects since it was initially proposed in 2022 until it received approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) Board last December.

Moreover, the amount of opposition is highlighted even more by a lawsuit filed by a group of residents in February to stop the project. The Patriot-Bridge covered the lawsuit in February: https://charlestownbridge.com/2024/02/16/the-fight-against-theconstitution-inn-project-continues-with-a-lawsuit/.

Kevin Connor, the press secretary for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), which helps lead the program, explained how the lawsuit impacts the project’s eligibility for funding. “Climate Ready Housing (CRH) funds are awarded annually, and the Planning Office for Urban Affairs (POUA) submitted an application for the Constitution Inn project in this year’s funding round,” he wrote in an email.

“POUA’s application was determined to be suitable, and an award was made, but due to the ongoing litigation EOHLC has awarded the Constitution Inn project with a conditional commitment of CRH funds, dependent upon the resolution of the lawsuit.”

Through the funding application process, the press release indicates the Constitution Inn project had elected the Zero Carbon Emissions Over Time decarbonization approach, which “focuses on projects with thoughtful strategies for reducing emissions over time in alignment with planned upgrades. Projects propose strategic, short-term interventions that contribute to a long-term, comprehensive plan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

The release further details that the project has proposed “building envelope upgrades” and the “electrification of space heating, space cooling, and cooking appliances.” Further, it states that the chosen decarbonization approach and upgrades made with the help of this funding “will pave the way for later domestic hot water electrification.”

Finally, the release also includes a statement from POUA’s Director of Real Estate, Shaina Korman-Houston, which reads, in part, “Our proposed redevelopment of the Constitution Inn will provide 100 units of much-needed affordable housing, including workforce housing that will meet the needs of the community and permanent supportive housing that will meet the needs of women and veterans experiencing homelessness.”

“We are grateful for the approvals we received from the Boston Planning and Development Agency. We remain steadfast in our efforts to increase affordable housing opportunities for all individuals and families who need it – including the development of permanent supportive housing – permanent, affordable housing with full-time, fully-staffed wraparound services – which will help make our communities stronger.”

To view the press release, visit https://www.mass.gov/news/healey-driscoll-administration-awards-16-million-to-decarbonize-affordable-housing.