Wu Announces Expansion of the City’s Toy Drive 

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston is expanding its annual toy drive, and will be distributing more than 1,800 toys to children and families in need. This year, the toy drive is led by the City’s Community Engagement Cabinet, Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF), and the Boston Housing Authority (BHA) with support from partners Amazon, The Toy Foundation, American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), and Greater Boston Building Trades Unions. Over the course of six days, Mayor Wu will join City leadership and staff, union partners, community volunteers, and The Toy Foundation to distribute toys to children ages 0-17 living in BHA housing or neighborhoods surrounding BCYF centers.

“Every single child deserves to experience the joys of the holiday season,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to partner with so many businesses and community organizations to bring the holiday spirit and some fun toys to families across our city.”

“When you give a child a toy, you are giving hope and joy. We’re grateful for our partners within the City of Boston, Amazon, and our toy distribution partner, World Vision, who are helping us place toys into the hands of thousands of children who need them most,” said Pam Mastrota, Executive Director of The Toy Foundation.

“Delivering smiles is at the core of what Amazon strives to do, which is why we are delighted to support the City of Boston’s expanded holiday toy drive,” said Jerome Smith, Head of Community Engagement for New England at Amazon. “We’re proud to join with the City once again to not just distribute toys, but to deliver hope, happiness, and smiles to families throughout Boston this holiday season.”

The first toy giveaway led by the Community Engagement Cabinet, BCYF, and BHA was held at the Bunker Hill Housing Redevelopment in Charlestown on December 5. Mayor Wu will distribute toys directly to residents in Roslindale on Thursday, December 12 at the BCYF Menino Community Center alongside City staff and partners. The toy giveaways are open to Boston residents who live in Boston Housing Authority sites and in neighborhoods surrounding BCYF centers.

“It’s wonderful to have so many partners come together to make the holidays a little brighter for BHA families,” said Boston Housing Authority Administrator Kenzie Bok. “By delivering toys to children in our communities, we’re not only spreading joy and hope but also creating cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

The upcoming 2024 holiday toy giveaway dates are as follows:

Thursday, December 12

BCYF Menino Community Center

125 Brookway Road, Roslindale

Wednesday, December 18

Franklin Field Housing

100 Ames Street, Dorchester

Thursday, December 19

BCYF Gallivan Community Center

61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan

Friday, December 20

BCYF Johnson

68 Annunciation Road, Mission Hill

Saturday, December 21

Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building

2300 Washington St, Roxbury

“AFSCME Council 93 leaders and members feel fortunate to have the opportunity to work with Mayor Wu to make the holiday season brighter for Archdale Families,” said Council 93 Executive Director Mark Bernard. “Given the work that the Mayor, her team and the AFSCME Boston leadership has accomplished together to improve the lives of our members, it’s nice to work with her directly on something good for our community as a whole.”

“Bringing holiday cheer to children and families directly to neighborhoods is essential to continuing to meet constituents where they are,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “BCYF and BHA have always been a place of gathering for residents. We are grateful for their partnership to help spread joy this season.”

“The Mayor’s Toy Drive is truly a community event, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” said Boston Centers for Youth and Families Commissioner Marta Rivera. “We’re especially grateful to the donors who join with us in making sure all families can bring joy to children this holiday season.”

In an effort to ensure all residents who do not live in BHA housing or close to a BCYF community center will have toys for their children during the holidays, the City of Boston’s Equity and Inclusion Cabinet will host a Boston Give Back event on Saturday, December 21 in Roxbury at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building. Free toys will be distributed to children in the community. This event is supported by partners Fidelity Investments, Boston Public School Custodians, Artists Initiative for Revolution (AIR), Russell Paulding, Ocean State Job Lot, and TD Garden / Delaware North / Boston Bruins.

“The holidays can be a beautiful and complex season for many of our residents, and at the City of Boston we are aware of this reality because many of us have lived it, too. That is why we close the season of giving with an event called Boston Gives Back, a day filled with holiday magic, food, and toys,” said Equity and Inclusion Cabinet Chief Mariangely Solis Cervera.