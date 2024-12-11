Holiday Gift Donation for Eliot School Students

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Photo Courtesy New Health

NEW Health and St. Lucy’s Society’s annual gift donation had presents

dropped off to Eliot School.

On Monday, December 9, NEW Health – a community health center in the North End of Boston – joined forces with St. Lucy’s Society to help families in need this holiday season. Volunteers wrapped Christmas presents at NEW Health’s North End location for local students at The Eliot K-8 Innovation School. Every holiday season, NEW Health and St. Lucy’s Society give back to those in need by purchasing gifts to help ease financial stress for struggling families this holiday season. Over 30 kids will receive more than 150 gifts. Special thanks to Nathan and Sheila Barry for their incredibly generous donation and North End Cares for also making a wonderful donation to help the school. Wrapped presents will be dropped off to students the following day.