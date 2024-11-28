Hood Park Hosts Second Annual Hood Park Winter Village

Hood Park is excited to welcome the community to its second annual Winter Village, which will take place on December 1, 2024, 11am-4pm, at Hood Park in Charlestown, MA. Join us for an unforgettable winter experience.

Hood Park Winter Village promises to be a fun-filled day with a variety of festive activities. Take a stroll through our charming holiday market comprised of local artisan vendors, where you’ll discover a wide array of unique gifts, tasty treats, and warm beverages. Visit onsite retailers including Henry Bear’s Park, Urban Wild, Element Salon and Spa, and Landry’s Bicycles and get a jump start on your holiday shopping. The event will feature live music, delicious food and beverages available for purchase, additionally, there will be plenty of free activities for the whole family to enjoy, including face painting, arts and crafts, curling, photos ops and more. Along with a special visit from Santa Claus himself.

If you plan to drive, Hood Park’s parking garage offers three-hours of free parking. For visitors who are taking public transportation, getting to Hood Park is a breeze. Simply hop on the MBTA Orange Line to Sullivan Station and take a quick walk to Rutherford Avenue. Alternatively, you can use the Blue Bike docking stations located on-site.

Whether you’re young or young at heart, Hood Park Winter Village is the perfect destination to create lasting memories this winter. Grab your mittens, put on your warmest coat, and join us for a delightful celebration of the season! We look forward to welcoming everyone to Hood Park Winter Village.

Hood Park is a dynamic, mixed-use urban campus in the heart of Boston’s vibrant and historic Charlestown neighborhood. Originally home to the New England dairy company H.P. Hood and Sons, the 20-acre site has been completely reimagined as an innovation district and community destination for residents, employees and visitors to live, work, play and gather. Hood Park includes first-class lab and office space, a dynamic mix of activated retail, luxury apartment living and publicly-accessible open spaces including a one-acre lawn and focal point of the development. Pedestrian friendly and transit oriented, Hood Park is conveniently located steps away from the MBTA Orange Line and Interstate 93, and is quickly accessible from Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. For more information, including development updates and the latest events and activations at Hood Park, visit hoodpark.com or follow us on Instagram @HoodParkCharlestown.