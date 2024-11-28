News

Filling a Need

by  •  • 0 Comments

Charlestown rehearsal studios to continue serving Boston-area musicians long-term

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The  #ARTSTAYSHERE Coalition, R.J. Kelly, and the Charlestown Rehearsal Studios Tenants  Association announced that the 95 music rehearsal studios at 50 Terminal Street in Charlestown,  known as Charlestown Rehearsal Studios (CRS), will continue serving Boston-area musicians for the long  term.

After R.J. Kelly bought 50 Terminal Street in 2022, they had planned to turn CRS into self-storage,  one of their primary businesses. In response, Boston City Councilors Coletta, Braedon, and Fernandes-Anderson held a hearing to address the major losses of music rehearsal communities  across Boston and its impact on the arts sector. Over 50 musicians and supporters gave testimony and submitted letters in support of keeping CRS as music rehearsal.

“As we began our extensive renovation plan of the property and started communicating with our  current CRS musicians, we were surprised to learn that the music rehearsal sector was having space challenges,” shares Rick Griffin of R.J. Kelly.  “We are very pleased that we can provide this  needed space and are extremely thankful to the City staff, Boston Fire Department, and CRS  Tenant’s Association for working through several  challenges  and allowing music rehearsal to  continue in Charlestown.”

 The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture and Department of Inspectional Service worked closely with  the artists in the building and R.J. Kelly to obtain the necessary permits required to make the space  safe and allow it to continue to function as a music rehearsal space.

 “Arts and culture can transcend language and generational divides to connect us through our  shared humanity, so Boston’s artists and creatives serve a critical role in making our city a home for  everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m grateful for R.J. Kelly and their work to support our  community’s musicians and the Charlestown Rehearsal Studios as an important creative home for  the arts. Thank you to our Councilors and the teams at our Office of Arts and Culture, and  Inspectional Services Department for working together to prevent the displacement of these  musicians from our community.”

Over recent decades, the Greater Boston region has experienced the loss of many arts and music  workspace communities due to sale, redevelopment, and extreme rent increases, including The  Piano Factory (Boston’s South End), 550 Amory Street (Boston’s Jamaica Plain), and the EMF  Building in Cambridge’s Central Square. When the 40+ studios at Humphreys Street Studios (HSS)  became at risk of displacement in 2020, the artists organized an advocacy campaign. Through  community support, strategic partnerships, and financial support from City departments, HSS is now majority artist-owned/operated affordable arts workspaces in perpetuity. This same approach  proved effective for CRS (which has operated in the same location since 1995), as the tenants  formed an association and led an advocacy movement to encourage R.J. Kelly to keep affordable  music rehearsal spaces.

“It’s been a long haul, but it’s been deeply satisfying to see what can happen when a group of  musicians unites around saving a much needed resource and is met by an owner that sees the i mportance of preserving music workspaces like CRS,” shares Jesse Vengrove, an 8-year CRS  tenant, founding member of the CRS Tenants Association, and drummer for Glacier and Greylock.  “On behalf of the entire Tenants Association, we are truly grateful to R.J. Kelly, Store-U-Self, and  the City of Boston for joining together to keep music rehearsal in Charlestown.”

“R.J. Kelly heard us and did the work necessary to keep our musician community intact,” shares  Emily Doran, musician tenant, member of the CRS Tenants Association, and singer in Hammered  Saint. “They certainly had the choice not to. We were happy to work with them to make sure they  were aware of how many musicians they’re helping stay in Boston — hundreds.”

“As usual,” shares #ARTSTSAYSEHRE’s Ami Bennitt, “The City of Boston comes to the aid of  artists and musicians at risk of displacement. The Mayor and many departments are helping

 #ARTSTAYSHERE change the trajectory of artist displacement into one of preservation and  creation of more. Add CRS to the list of Humphreys Street Studios and the musicians of the former  Sound Museum. We are leading a movement and sea change regarding affordable artist  workspaces in our region.”

Founded in 1951, RJ Kelly Co. is a vertically integrated CRE investment, management,  development, and construction firm.  Since its inception more than 70 years ago, the company has invested in and/or developed over 25 million square feet of real estate. R.J. Kelly Co. currently  maintains a commercial real estate portfolio of land, office, R&D and flex space, industrial, retail,  mixed-use, and self-storage properties though-out New England  .  https://www.rjk.com/

 The CRS Tenants Association serves as a volunteer advocacy group for the musician tenants at  Charlestown Rehearsal Studios, located at 50 Terminal Street in Charlestown. They endeavor to  protect and preserve the space for affordable music rehearsal use, nurture the internal CRS  community, and connect with the external Charlestown and Greater Boston area arts community.  https://www.crsta.org/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.