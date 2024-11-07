CNC Meeting Dates

CNC General Meeting, Thursday November 7, The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Thursday, November 7, 2024, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the BPD substation, located at 20 Vine Street. Captain Sean Martin Commander, District A1, and Sergeant Crossen will provide a public safety update. We encourage you to bring your questions and any neighborhood concerns to the meeting or to email us at [email protected]. For updates and our calendar, please check CNC02129.org.

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, November 21, 2024, 7 PM – 46 High Street

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person public meeting at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, on Thursday, November, at 7 PM. The sole agenda item will be the proposed 46 High Street project. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the project.