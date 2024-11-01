Celebrate the Holidays on Boston’s Historic Freedom Trail

The Freedom Trail® Foundation invites revelers to celebrate this holiday season on the annual Historic Holiday Strolls. The festive atmosphere of the city, set against the unique backdrop of Boston’s historic sites and centuries of history, makes these merry 60-minute tours a perfect way to celebrate the holidays. Walk the Freedom Trail and discover how Boston’s holiday traditions evolved on the Strolls offered select Fridays and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. from November 22 through December 28.

Led by 19th-century Dickensian costumed guides departing from the Visitor Information Center on Boston Common, the Strolls are complete with a tour of holiday lights and Christmas trees along the Freedom Trail while learning about 19th-century holiday traditions. Following the Stroll, guests receive discounts off museum store purchases at Freedom Trail sites, including the Old South Meeting House, Old State House, Paul Revere House, and Old North Church’s Heritage and Gift Shops (valid with any Historic Holiday Stroll receipt from November through December).

“The Foundation’s official Holiday Strolls are a great way to create excitement for and usher in the season each year,” said Suzanne Segura Taylor, Freedom Trail Foundation Executive Director. “Strolls’ participants will be given a glimpse into the unique holiday traditions practiced throughout history, while experiencing Boston’s historic sites and iconic Freedom Trail.”

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children for public tours. The Strolls may also be scheduled as private group tours pending availability. The Freedom Trail Foundation continues to offer daily public Official Freedom Trail Tours® throughout November and December and during the winter months. All Freedom Trail tours are available as private family or group tours by reservation. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Historic Holiday Strolls and Freedom Trail Tours, please visit TheFreedomTrail.org and for group tour reservations, please call 617-357-8300 press “0.”