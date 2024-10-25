Coletta Zapata Holds Hearing to Discuss Utility Work Notification Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Last week, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata held a hearing discussing utility street work coordination, notification, and compliance post-completion of any excavation project impacting public streets and sidewalks. During the hearing, Councilors heard from the administration and utility company representatives, who shared their coordination process for street work. Co-sponsors of the hearing include Councilor Enrique Pepen (District 5) of Hyde Park.

“This hearing came with a sense of urgency to work collaboratively to get solutions for the adverse impacts utility work has on our resident’s quality of life. Residents have reached out to share their difficulties navigating streets during school pick-ups and drop-offs and missing life-saving medical treatment appointments. The process for street work requires strong collaboration between the city and utility companies; these investments are vital to maintain our city as a world-class city and allow residents to move around their neighborhoods,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata.

The conversation provided oversight into the existing mechanisms and how the Council can continue to invest in resources to modernize the permitting system and ensure that residents are informed about what is happening in their neighborhoods. The Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) shared that they have received budget investments in previous years that allowed them to hire GiS intel-skilled personnel and have collaborated with the Streets Cabinet to understand their geospatial needs. DoIT plans to release an RFI to help develop new technology tools and provide more transparent mechanisms for the community and city departments.

Additionally, DoIT is working to update the City of Boston Utility Coordination Software (COBUCS) system for efficient and effective use for city departments and residents. Councilor Coletta Zapata stressed the importance of community engagement and timely notification of upcoming Public Works projects in the neighborhood to minimize disruptions and allow residents to plan.

The Utility Companies present went through their permitting and planning process. Boston Water and Sewer shared that all their projects are listed on their website, along with Project Manager information to contact. Their community outreach work includes sending mailers to abutters of projects and occasional staff presentations at neighborhood association meetings. Eversource and National Grid shared that they coordinate with BTD to review all of the maintenance holes and assess the work conducted so they don’t have to come back to fix something in two years. They conduct internal training on signage posting and traffic management. Next steps following the hearing include implementing new community outreach tools for utility companies and updating the GiS technology tools for DoIT and utility companies.

“Our top priority is to ensure that the quality of life for our residents is minimally impacted during any infrastructure projects in the community. After Wednesday’s hearing, I am optimistic about building strong partnerships with companies like Eversource and National Grid. Together, we will enhance communication and ensure our residents are well-informed about upcoming projects.” said Councilor Enrique Pepen (District 5).

Members of the administration invited to participate included:

• Deputy Chief for Infrastructure and Design

• Deputy Chief Engineer, Boston Water and Sewer Commission

• Chief Data Officer

Representatives from Utility Companies expected included:

• Boston Water and Sewer Commission

• Eversource

• National Grid

Additionally, Councilors heard public testimony from residents and business owners who asked for transparency around the percentage of street closures allowed and shared frustrations with the lack of information shared on project dates and timelines. This docket was referred to the Committee on City Services and Innovation Technology chaired by Councilor Enrique Pepen (District 5) of Hyde Park. A recording of the hearing can be found at youtu.be/rYvSbchphtY