Senator DiDomenico Celebrates Funding for Local Early Education Facilities

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

This September, Senator Sal DiDomenico visited the East Boston Social Centers to celebrate new funding they received from the Healey-Driscoll Administration that focuses on improving early education and out-of-school time facilities throughout the Commonwealth. In 2013 DiDomenico’s legislation was included in the Housing Bill to start this fund to ensure that there will be resources available to improve and repair early education facilities in Massachusetts.

In his remarks Senator DiDomenico said, “This organization provides critical early education services to families throughout my district, and I couldn’t be prouder to have played a part in ensuring they get the financial support they need.”

DiDomenico was joined by Early Education & Care (EEC) Commissioner Amy Kershaw, Secretary of Education, Patrick Tutwiler, State Representative Adrian Madaro, and leaders and staff from the East Boston Social Centers (EBSC). EBSC was one of 20 organizations across the state that received capital funding to renovate early education and out-of-school time program facilities that serve primarily low-income families.