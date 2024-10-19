News Briefs

Ward Two Democratic Committee to hold quarterly meeting

Ward Two Democratic State Committee will be hosting its quarterly meeting at the Charlestown Public Library, located at 179 Main St Charlestown, MA 02129 at 5:30pm on October 31. Any questions please contact Jay O’Brien at [email protected]. All are welcome!

A Hidden Opportunity in Charlestown

Charlestown is blessed with many kind-hearted people and agencies who look for opportunities to extend a helping hand, a bag of groceries, monetary donations, or simply a kind word or greeting to their neighbors and friends.

Here in Charlestown, there is an agency, not known by many for their quiet and impactful work aiding those less fortunate among us. The Saint Vincent de Paul Society is an international organization in the Catholic Church, founded in 1833 to provide work and service among the poor.

What do they do?

-responding to emergency requests for furniture, such as beds, new mattresses, couches, tables, etc. either through the St. Vincent de Paul Warehouse supply or by sourcing gently used donations in the community.

-providing emergency rent assistance in a limited, supplemental, and one-time way.

-providing guidance for accessing resources already in place.

-organizing collection drives for needed household items.

An annual event, “Bundle Sunday” will be taking place this year in Charlestown on the 27th of October.

Bundle Sunday is a call to all Charlestown residents to donate clothing and shoes to support the efforts of the St. Vincent de Paul locally. All clean, usable clothing and shoes will be gratefully accepted so please use this opportunity to streamline your closet and that of your family members.

Collection will occur from October 19th to October 27th. During this week, donations can be left at the back of St. Mary’s Church and St. Francis de Sales Churches before and after services, St. Mary Parish Center at 46 Winthrop Street and at the Harvest on Vine Office at 49 Vine Street.

Other ways to help / donate:

-Monetary donations: Check payable to the St. Vincent de Paul [address below]

-website for credit card via PayPal

-Donate gently used furniture

-Support “Bundle Sunday” donating clothes and shoes

Ways to Reach Us

-call, email or visit St. Mary’s Parish Center

-Phone Number: 617.242.4664

-Website: https://stmarystcatherine.org/harvest-on-vine/

-Address: 46 Winthrop Street, Charlestown, MA. 02129

Thank you for reading this introduction to a special organization in Charlestown doing special work, for our special neighbors.

USS Constitution to Get Underway in Commemoration of 227th Birthday

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, in honor of the ship’s 227th birthday.

Following the underway, the ship will remain closed to the public.

USS Constitution will sail through Boston Harbor, commemorating her launch on October 21, 1797.

As part of the celebration, a 21-gun salute will be fired near Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m. The ship will also fire a 17-gun salute as she passes U.S. Coast Guard Sector Boston, the historic site of Edmund Hartt’s Shipyard, where Constitution was originally built.

The event can be viewed from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open to visitors Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, defending American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.