Coletta Zapata Advocates for the Acceleration of Crucial Infrastructure Improvements

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Last Thursday, Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata discussed crucial safety improvements urgently needed in Charlestown near Sullivan Square, Medford Street, and Lost Village during a hearing about a Community Mitigation Grant provided by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Councilor Brian Worell (District 4), held a hearing to discuss the $2.3 million dollar grant, which will be administered by the City’s Budget Management. The grant assists with funding to offset costs related to the operations of gaming establishments, like the Encore Casino.

During the hearing, the Boston Police Department shared that this funding would allow them to have a full-time coordinator who will work with internal and external law enforcement in developing strategies to mitigate potential crime in the neighborhood due to casino activity. Additionally, the grant provides allocations for traffic and safety improvements in Charlestown, such as road safety improvements at key intersections, sidewalks, ramps and sidewalks and road and traffic signal improvements to boost vehicular safety and reduce traffic congestion at Rutherford Ave. Lastly, those in the Office of Human Services shared that they would be using a portion of these funds to administer a research study examining the effects of having a casino in close proximity to youth.

“This fund will provide crucial safety improvements in Charlestown’s infrastructure near Sullivan Square, Medford Street, and Lost Village, which the community has been waiting for a long time. This will supplement ongoing work in Sullivan Square and help address residents’ growing concerns with pedestrian safety and vehicular collisions. The need to expedite these projects is crucial to securing pedestrian safety in the area.” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “I also look forward to continuing to support our Boston Police Officers’ in minimizing crime traveling from the casino into Charlestown, and to ensuring our youth understand the dangers of gambling through the efforts behind this research study.”

Coletta Zapata requested a timeline of the proposed improvements and a copy of the administration’s traffic safety data report for the neighborhood. Additionally, the Councilor advocated for preventative education to be a top priority during an upcoming research study regarding youth exposure to gambling.

Members of the administration present include:

• Vineet Gupta, Director of Policy and Planning of the Streets Cabinet

• Yuqi Wang, Director of Policy and Research of the Office of Human Services

• Maria Cheevers, Director, Office of Research and Development at the Boston Police Department

• Deputy Keith Webb, Youth Violence Strike Force at the Boston Police Department