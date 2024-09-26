News Briefs

Coletta Zapata to Host Italian Flag Raising at Boston City Hall

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata will host the Italian Flag Raising and Italian-American Heritage Month celebration on Wednesday, October 2, at 11am at the flagpole stage on Boston City Hall Plaza.

“As a proud fourth-generation Italian American, I’m excited to host the Italian Flag Raising and Italian-American Heritage Month celebration at City Hall Plaza on Wednesday, October 2, at 11 am. I look forward to joining the festivities to honor our beautiful culture and traditions. Everyone is welcome to join the celebration. Viva I’ltalia!” said Coletta Zapata.

NEW Health Charlestown Hosts FREE Community Outdoor Pilates Fusion Class with Local Instructor

The North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) is sponsoring a free outdoor Pilates Fusion class on ed by local instructor, Jennifer Phelan. The outdoor Pilates Fusion session will be held on Sunday, September 29 from 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m., outside the Bunker Hill Monument. This high-energy, complimentary class will be a mix of Pilates, barre and core sculpting as attendees clear their minds, move their bodies and enjoy the fresh air with Jennifer, an award-winning Pilates instructor. Jennifer has more than 15 years of experience and owns JPPilates in Charlestown, which offers in-studio, outdoor and video classes. Spots for the Pilates class should be reserved online in advance.

After class, all participants are invited to learn about the new pharmacy that opened at the NEW Health Charlestown location earlier this year and pharmacy gift bags will also be provided. Pharmacy services are available for everyone in the community, in addition to NEW Health patients– services are available in English and Spanish. This is only one of two pharmacies for the entire neighborhood, so it fulfilled a critical need. The Charlestown site is located at 15 Tufts Street, which is just a short walk from Bunker Hill Monument.

Artists’ Group of Charlestown presents their Fall 2024 Exhibition Art: A Visual Feast.

On October 4, the StoveFactory Gallery on 523 Medford Street, Charlestown, re-opens this Fall with the Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC) Fall 2024 Exhibition Art: A Visual Feast. According to the Gallery Chair, Julie Alailima, “This exhibition will include a body of work from various forms of media. The art was chosen very selectively from an open and public call for art.”

The harvest season of autumn inspires creativity through food and drink. From the growing fields, orchards, and gardens to the selling, making, and serving of fare, many ideas are possible with this theme. The 17th century still life oils by Dutch master painters and 20th century “Campbell’s Soup Cans” silkscreens by Andy Warhol and “The Dinner Party” installation by Judy Chicago are just a few iconic examples of artists’ responses to the sustenance of life. The Artists’ Group of Charlestown now takes a turn with our Fall 2024 Exhibition, Art: A Visual Feast.

Art: A Visual Feast was curated by AGC Member Artist, James Heskett, and Co-Jurors Patricia McSweeney and Laurie Sigmund (also AGC Member Artists). Together, they carefully and deliberately reviewed all the art submissions, and helped ensure that the pieces in the exhibition fit in the theme of the show and were high quality.

Art: A Visual Feast opens with a reception on Friday, October 4th from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. It will continue to run the following Saturdays and Sundays (5th & 6th, 12th & 13th and 19th & 20th) from 12:00 – 5:00 PM.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown would love to thank our sponsors for their continued generosity and support: The Cooperative Bank (TCB), Gibson/Sotheby’s, RSM and Cenotech.

About the StoveFactory Gallery and Artists’ Group of Charlestown:

The StoveFactory Gallery is a 950-square foot space in a renovated 19th century factory building with exposed beam ceilings, white walls, and windows.

The Artists’ Group of Charlestown (AGC), a non-profit organization, was founded in 1996. With grants, generous donors, and dedicated member volunteers, the AGC exists to fulfill its mission: to showcase artists’ works and to promote high-quality cultural programming for the local community. The StoveFactory Gallery and Studios are the home of the Artists’ Group of Charlestown, where almost all their programming is held. For more information, please visit their website: www.artistsgroupofcharlestown.com.