NEWHealth Launches Weekly Walking Club

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

North End Waterfront Health (NEWHealth) recently launched a complimentary weekly walking club at their Charlestown site. It is open to people of all ages, both patients and the general public, and the staff leader is also bilingual, so Spanish-speaking residents can easily be a part of it. Participants leave from the Charlestown site at 15 Tufts Street every Wednesday at 10 a.m., with the route and distance dependent on the weather and participants. Community members and residents can join as a way to engage with others outdoors while also learning about resources at the health center and highlighting the importance of walking for health in a more informal and interactive way.

(NEW Health) is a community health center with sites in Charlestown and the North End. The NEW Health team takes pride in going beyond traditional care. Providing services such as primary care, dental, vision, pharmacies and more, their services extend into the community to provide patients and residents with opportunities to connect.