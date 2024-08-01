The All-New Clougherty Pool is Open

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

City officials and residents gathered last Thursday to celebrate the reopening of the all-new Boston Center for Youth and Families Clougherty Pool in Charlestown.

Mayor Michelle Wu gave the following remarks at the ceremony.

On July 25, Mayor Michelle Wu attends the Clougherty Pool ribbon cutting ceremony in Charlestown.

“This total renovation is a direct result of community action. Charlestown residents decided that it wasn’t enough to just restore the Clougherty — they resolved to make it even better for generations of families to come. And that’s why, after tons of hard work, public meetings, community surveys and shared efforts to ensure that the future of this pool would be shaped by the people who know it—the renovations have resulted in a space the whole community can be proud of.

Mayor’s Office Photo By Mike Smejia

After the ribbon cutting, the pool was open for all to enjoy.

Reopening this pool means more opportunities for all of our young people—from new swimmers practicing the skills they learn in our Connect, Learn, Explore swim program, to the lifeguards who keep our pools and swimmers safe. We also partnered with unions across the city to secure contracts that offer greater flexibility and include bonus pay to increase recruitment and connect Boston’s young people to high-quality, high-paying work in their communities this summer.

The brand new lap pool has six lanes and is USA Swimming competition certified, with removable starting blocks and an accessible ramp entrance. The family pool includes a “zero entry” structure that expands accessibility and makes it easier to enter for all of our residents. And there is a new filtration system and fencing, improved lighting and wifi, and expanded seating areas.

It’s spaces like this one that bring our community together and make Boston the wonderful home that it is to our residents. Thank you to the Charlestown community for rallying behind one another to reopen a safe community space for all.”

The pool was shuttered by officials two years ago following the report that detailed the extensive need for repairs. The pool was originally opened in 1949. The bathhouse renovation is expected to be finished next year.