News Briefs

Mayor Michelle Wu’s Movie Nights begin August 6

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights featuring family-favorite movies in 11 City of Boston parks from August 6 to August 29.

The Mayor’s Movie Nights series is hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Bank of America with additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. All movies begin at dusk. Free fresh popcorn will be available while supplies last.

“Our annual movie series is a great opportunity for our parks to be used this summer as a family-friendly, community space,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am so excited for the screenings to begin and grateful for our organizers for creating a fun and safe way for us to make memories together this summer.”

Dates and locations are as follows:

Monday, August 26

“Trolls Band Together”

Training Field/Winthrop Square

55 Winthrop Street, Charlestown

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information please go to Boston.gov/MovieNight or contact the Boston Parks and Recreation Department at (617) 635-4505.

Schrafft’s Cornhole Tournament

Get ready to aim and toss because the final Schrafft’s Cornhole Tournament of this year is coming! We’re thrilled to announce that the event will be held on Thursday, August 8, starting at 4 pm. Remember, check-in begins at 4 pm sharp, and we’ll kick off the action promptly at 5 pm.

Registration is required to play. Please email [email protected]. Cutoff date to register is August 6.

Here are the key details for the event:

Date: Thursday, August 8

Time: Check-in at 4 pm, Tournament starts at 5 Cost: $40 per team.

Location: Schraffts City Center Food: Pizza will be served

Beverages: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beverage) Organizer: Wicked Cornhole Events

This tournament promises to be a blast, and we’re excited to welcome both returning and new teams. Bring along your family, friends, and coworkers to join in the excitement and cheer on your favorite teams.

We’re proud to have Wicked Cornhole Events running the show once again. They’ll handle all the logistics, including brackets, setting up the boards, and providing entertaining commentary throughout the event. And if you’ve been to our tournaments before, you know Wicked Cornhole Events brings the energy and enthusiasm to make it an unforgettable experience.

Mark your calendars, gather your team, and get ready for an afternoon of friendly competition and camaraderie. Let’s make this Schrafft’s Cornhole Tournament the best one yet!

If you have any questions or need further information, feel free to reach out to us.

See you on the boards!