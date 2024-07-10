Summer Golf Course Concert Series Returns

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s live music offerings continue in 2024 with a series of Wednesday evening summer concerts on the patios at the City of Boston’s two golf course clubhouses.

Enjoy a variety of musical styling from a lineup of local artists at the George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse at 420 West Street in Hyde Park and the William Devine Golf Course Clubhouse at 1 Circuit Drive in Dorchester.

Held in July and August, the Golf Course Concert Series is part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s year-round ParkARTS program. This series is sponsored by Bank of America. All shows are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 17 at 6:00 p.m.

It’s a “J” Thing – guitar, vocal, and violin trio.

George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse

Wednesday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Last Call – Funk and R&B group.

William J. Devine Golf Course Clubhouse

Wednesday, July 31 at 6:00 p.m.

Madi Ryan – Boston-based singer-songwriter.

George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse

Wednesday, August 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Albino Mbie – Afro-pop and Mozambican jazz.

William J. Devine Golf Course Clubhouse

Wednesday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m.

Jon Hollywood- New England-based solo acoustic artist.

George Wright Golf Course Clubhouse

All ParkARTS performances are free of charge. For more information, please visit

boston.gov/golf-concert-series.