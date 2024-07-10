NSCS Promotes Lemoine to Chief Executive Officer

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Board of Directors of North Suffolk Community Services, a nonprofit behavioral health and human services provider, today announced that Judi Lemoine has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the organization.

Judi Lemoine.

Lemoine, who has been interim CEO since January, has been at NSCS for more than 30 years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President for Clinical Operations and Systems Integration. In that role, she was responsible for all organizational operations, including the January 2023 launch of North Suffolk’s community behavioral health center in East Boston.

“Judi has served in many different roles in our organization throughout her very long career with North Suffolk and, as a board, we unanimously believe that she is the right person to lead North Suffolk Community Services as president and chief executive officer,” said Board Chair Virginia Todd. “As we grow and evolve to meet the needs of our communities, Judi will ensure that we stay true to our mission of treating everyone with dignity and respect, prioritizing the people we serve and recognizing the value of our employees.”

During her career with the organization, she has held multiple leadership positions, including Program Manager of Day Services, Director of Ambulatory Services and Director of Operations. In each of these positions, she developed and expanded programming based on the needs of the clients and the communities served. In 2012, Judi was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the overall clinical and rehabilitative operations and related activities of the agency, including management of staff, fiscal, capital and community resources.

Lemoine began her career at North Suffolk as a registered nurse at the Conexions Day Treatment program, where she developed the field placement training for nursing interns in the outpatient clinics and day treatment programs as a Community Preceptor Supervisor for the nursing programs at Simmons University and Northeastern University.

“At North Suffolk Community Services, our workplace culture is rooted in dignity and respect. I have immense admiration for this innovative and compassionate team dedicated to serving our communities,” said Lemoine. “It is an honor to lead the agency where I began my career in behavioral health care and where I have spent nearly my entire professional life.”

Lemoine is a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Simmons University. She was recognized with the induction into Sigma Theta Tau as a Nursing Leader for her development of field placements in the outpatient and day treatment programs. Founded in 1959, North Suffolk Community Services, formerly North Suffolk Mental Health Association, touches the lives of nearly 15,000 people annually in more than 75 programs throughout Chelsea, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, Charlestown, and Boston. North Suffolk supports adults, children, and families across the lifespan with behavioral health issues, substance use disorders and/or developmental disabilities. The organization employs more than 1,000 talented individuals who provide services in nine languages, including ASL, through a community behavioral health center and three outpatient clinics; mobile crisis response team; 39 residential programs; two Recovery Support Centers and a Recovery Learning Center. It operates a Training Center for employees and the community as well as a 24/7/365 Recovery Support hotline. Visit northsuffolk.org