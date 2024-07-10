BLO Brings Free Orchestral Music to Boston Neighborhoods

Boston Landmarks Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Christopher Wilkins, is gearing up to offer another season of enchanting musical experiences under the stars in Boston. From the iconic DCR Hatch Memorial Shell to Boston neighborhood venues, the ensemble brings the joy of live orchestral music to audiences of all ages. With a diverse lineup that highlights community, inclusivity, and accessibility, these free concerts promise to be a source of delight and inspiration for all who attend. Landmarks Orchestra invites everyone to join us for an unforgettable summer filled with beautiful music and shared moments of connection.

Music Director Christopher Wilkins says, “It’s always a happy occasion to have the orchestra back together again. There’s nothing like making music on a beautiful summer evening along the banks of the Charles. Our special aim is to connect with people of all backgrounds, Bostonians from a variety of cultural traditions.”

Board Chair Emmett G. Price III adds, “We are tremendously grateful and excited for this substantial commitment from our long-standing partner, Free For All Concert Fund, in bringing exceptional LIVE music to Boston’s historic Hatch Shell. Free for All has signaled our value and our importance to the arts and culture fabric of Greater Boston and we are hopeful that others will join the cause and aid us in accomplishing our courageous and timely mission.”

Regarding the Free for All Concert Fund’s major grant to Boston Landmarks Orchestra, Rev. Dr. Ray Hammond, Chair of the Free for All Concert Fund board, said “Free for All is proud to support the great work of Boston Landmarks Orchestra as it continues to advance the legacy of our mutual founder, the late Maestro Charles Ansbacher. This two-year grant of up to $1.275M allows Landmarks to pursue our shared mission of bringing great music to all the people of Boston for free. We look forward to another memorable summer of beautiful music on the Esplanade.”

2024 Summer Concerts and Events

ASL interpreters will be present at many performances; see the website for current details.

A Juneteenth Celebration–in partnership with Castle of our Skins

Saturday, June 15, 4 PM ET

The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center | 650 Dudley Street, Boston

RSVP: https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/events/current-season/juneteenth/

Celebrating Juneteenth, Landmarks Orchestra, in collaboration with Castle of our Skins, starts the 2024 summer season with a performance at the Kroc Center! Featuring works from Eubie Blake, Florence Price, William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery and more, this concert is a wonderful way to kick off the season and celebrate the works of iconic Black composers. Featuring Castle of our Skins String Quartet, violinist Maxwell Fairman, and soprano Brianna J. Robinson.

Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Brianna J. Robinson, soprano

Maxwell Fairman, violin

Matthew Vera, violin

Ashleigh Gordon, viola

Francesca McNeeley, cello

Eubie Blake Shuffle Along Overture

Maxwell Fairman Lift Every Voice and String (premiere performance)

Joseph Bologne “Enfin une foule… L’Amour, devient propice” from L’Amant Anonyme

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Waltz

Florence Price Adoration

William Grant Still Can’t You Line ‘Em

Jessie Montgomery Freedom Songs

Valerie Coleman Umoja

Miles Davis & Bill Evans Blue in Green

James Reese Europe Castle Perfect Trot

*****

Community Block Party

Wednesday, July 17, 5:30pm ET | Hatch Shell

Join Landmarks Orchestra for a day of family fun! Free snacks will be provided; we hope to see you there!

Activities include:

String instrument try-out with Johnson Strings

Maestro Zone

Face painting

Knucklebones

Performances by:

Four Strings Academy

Honk!

Gershwin & Williams: American Icons

Wednesday, July 24, 7pm ET | Hatch Shell

Our 2024 Esplanade season begins with a spotlight on two of America’s most beloved composers: George Gershwin and John Williams. From the timely Olympic Fanfare to themes from Jaws, E.T.—and a little Star Wars as an encore—the program also includes Jessie Montgomery’s Freedom Songs, based on spirituals, and the vibrant Second Symphony by Boston composer Randall Thompson. Come at 6:30 for a special prelude concert by students of the Four Strings Academy.

Boston Landmarks Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Joelle Lamarre, soprano

George Gershwin Girl Crazy Overture

Jessie Montgomery Freedom Songs

Randall Thompson Symphony No. 2

John Williams

Olympic Fanfare and Theme

The Cowboys Overture

Music from Jaws

“Viktor’s Tale” from The Terminal, Rane Moore, clarinet

“Flying Theme” from E.T.: the Extra-Terrestrial

For the full season of performances, program notes, and more, visit landmarksorchestra.org.