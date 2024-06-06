The Austin Street Lots IAG Meeting Set for June 10

The Austin Street Lots Redevelopment project Impact Advisory Group (IAG) will hold a Virtual Meeting on Monday, June 10, from 6 – 8 p.m.

This is an IAG Meeting for the proposed Project Notification Form for the Austin Street Lots Redevelopment project, located in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the Project Notification Form and the potential impacts. The meeting will include a presentation followed by questions and comments from the IAG and the public.

Please note that the purpose of this meeting is different from that of a traditional community meeting. As part of the development review process, IAG members work closely with staff to identify the impacts of a project and recommend appropriate community benefits to offset those impacts. IAG meetings prioritize discussion between the project proponent (i.e. the developer) and IAG members.

How to Participate

Please register in advance for this meeting through the following link:

bit.ly/44Wmkk0

Webinar ID: 160 226 9244

Toll Free: 833 568 8864