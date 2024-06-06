SCIboston Awarded $135,000, Cummings Grant

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

SCIboston is one of 150 local nonprofits that will share in $30 million through Cummings Foundation’s major annual grants program. With a location in Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, The organization was selected from a total of 715 applicants during a competitive review process. It will receive $135,000 over three years.

Since 1992, SCIboston (formerly the Greater Boston Chapter of United Spinal Association and RISE Above Paralysis) has assisted thousands of people- injured and family members alike- who have been affected by traumatic spinal cord injuries (SCIs). From the moment of injury, we offer hope through one-on-one support, understanding, and guidance. Our peer mentors and compassionate community show that rich and fulfilling lives are possible in the aftermath of injury.

“Receiving this award means our organization will be able to continue to offer important services to the Spinal Cord Injury Community. We can fulfill our mission to Reach Inspire Support and Empower individuals with spinal cord injury. This includes newly injured individuals to individuals that have had their injury for many years.” Molly Sebo, Executive Director

SCIboston will use the funds awarded by the Cummings Foundation to offer virtual and in person support groups, one to one peer mentoring, educational seminars, and community events for individuals impacted by spinal cord injuries.

In addition, we can continue our ongoing outreach efforts to hard-to-reach patients, including candidates for our SCI Transition Program and Spanish speakers, and supporting our operational costs. SCIboston will now have the financial support to continue delivering on our mission, bolstering our core services while creating a strong foundation for continued success.

The Cummings $30 Million Grant Program primarily supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties, plus six communities in Norfolk County: Brookline, Dedham, Milton, Needham, Quincy, and Wellesley.

Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the areas where it owns commercial property. Its buildings are all managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. This Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 11 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.

“Greater Boston is fortunate to have a robust, dedicated, and highly capable nonprofit sector that supports and enhances the community in myriad ways,” said Cummings Foundation executive director and trustee Joyce Vyriotes. “The entire Cummings organization is thankful for their daily work to help all our neighbors thrive.”

Cummings Foundation has now awarded $500 million to greater Boston nonprofits. The complete list of this year’s 150 grant winners, plus nearly 2,000 previous recipients, is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.

SCIboston is comprised of individuals affected by a spinal cord injury or disorders (SCI/D) including family members, loved ones, healthcare associates and many more. From the moment of injury, we offer hope through one-on-one support, understanding, and guidance.

Through mentorship, support, and community building, the organization aims to show that rich and fulfilling lives are possible in the aftermath of injury.

We have offices at Encompass Rehab Hospital in Woburn, and at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown.