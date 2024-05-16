Old Charlestown Schoolboys Distribute 16 Scholarships Monday Night

The Old Charlestown Schoolboys Association gathered on Monday night in the Father Mahoney Room at the Knights of Columbus Hall to distribute scholarships to students from around the Town to further their education.

There were a total of 16 scholarships given out this year, including two $1,500 scholarships and 14 $1,000 awards. Schoolboys President Jim O’Brien said the Scholarship Committee included Moe Gillen, John Leahy, Marty Fabiano, and Ronan FitzPatrick.

O’Brien noted that “it is fitting that the oldest school organization is in the oldest neighborhood in Boston.” The Schoolboys originated from the Winthrop School in the early 1800s and was re-established when the school moved to Common Street more than 100 years ago.

Scholarship winners this year included:

•Ralph Brown Memorial – Andrew Blake.

•Bertha Brown Memorial – Alexander Velsmid

•Francis and John McGee Award – Stephen Wu

•Robert, James and Thomas Smith Scholarship – Harry S. White

•Firefighter Patrick Kelly Memorial – Edward C. Pistorino

•Mark Bavis Award – Michael P. Frawley

•John Boyle O’Reilly Society Scholarship – Declan Leahy

•Robert ‘Gugga’ Flynn Scholarship – Luciano V. Cincotti

•Edward L. Mahan Scholarship – John C. Flanagan

•Majestic Knights Scholarship – Alessandro Parisi

•James J. Cushman Scholarship – Joseph Broderick

•John ‘Jack’ Whelan Scholarship – Colby Soutter

•Father Robert D. Smith Scholarship – William Killoran

•Jonathan Greatorex Scholarship – Noel P. Gallagher

•Father Daniel Mahoney Scholarship – Blake C. Reidy

•Jeremiah Murphy Scholarship – Aidan A. Boucher