News Briefs

Local Golfers Compete in Mass Fourball Tournament

The Charlestown Golf Club had two members competing in the Massachusetts Golf’s Fourball competition this past week. Jonathan Hill and Zach Stuppy shot a team score of 2 under par over the two days of competition at The Club at New Seabury on Cape Cod. While the score wasn’t enough to come home with the championship, the team represented the town and the club with class. This is the first time that two members of an Affiliate Club has participated and finished this high in the event. An Affiliate Club is a golf club that is recognized by Mass Golf but does not have a specific property or course to which it belongs. The Charlestown Golf Club, founded last year in 2023, offers anyone under 18 who would like to register for a GHIN to calculate their handicap for free this year. If your child’s summer plans include golf, please reach out to [email protected]