DiDomenico’s Soccer Stadium Bill Advances in Senate: Charlestown Officials Weigh In on Issue

Sen. Sal DiDomenico’s bill that would ultimately bring a state-of-the-art professional soccer stadium to Everett across from the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel has advanced to the next step in the legislative process.

DiDomenico’s legislation on changing the designation of a land parcel in Everett has received the support of his colleagues in the Senate and will be brought to the Senate floor.

The new stadium would be the home of the New England Revolution, the Major League Soccer (MLS) team owned by the Kraft Group. A new waterfront park would also be part of the exciting project.

DiDomenico, who represents Charlestown in the Massachsetts Senate, feels the soccer stadium/waterfront park project would be “an economic win and an environmental win for our city and the entire region.”

“This [stadium and waterfront park] would bring a tremendous number of jobs, open space, clean up a hazardous waste site at no cost to the state, and provide an economic catalyst for the area,” said DiDomenico.

The construction of a new soccer stadium would mean that Charlestown residents would have three of Boston’s five major sports teams playing at venues a relatively short distance away. The Bruins and Celtics play their home games next door at the TD Garden.

Rep. Dan Ryan addresses topic of new stadium

Rep. Dan Ryan has been closely monitoring the issue of a new soccer stadium and Encore Boston Harbor’s plans to build an entertainment venue across from the resort/casino (According to a story published in the Boston Globe, those plans have been put on hold.)

“We’ve been trying to get the powers-that-be to pay attention to the infrastructure in this corner of the world for decades,” said Ryan. “The property in question has certainly got people’s attention. Whether you agree with casino gaming, soccer stadiums, or not, any reasonable person knows that, other than preventative maintenance on crumbling infrastructure, nobody has put a penny into Sullivan Square or Route 99 in my lifetime except for Encore Casino.”

Ryan added that he is “for moving the process and the conversation forward.”

“This is a unique opportunity for the banks of the Mystic River that needs to be explored,” concluded Ryan.

Cunha will place item on CNC meeting agenda

Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) Chair Tom Cunha said he will put the issue of the new soccer stadium on the agenda for its June meeting.

Cunha made it clear that he opposes the construction of a new soccer stadium.

“I think it will be absolutely devastating to the community,” said Cunha. “We don’t have enough room now. I can see people parking here and walking over to the stadium. In Foxboro, they walk four miles to get to the soccer stadium. Imagine what it would be like if there’s a soccer stadium next door.”

Cunha said the CNC has not received any correspondence from officials about the soccer stadium.

“We have not received any information about transportation plans for a new stadium, for example,” said Cunha. “No one has talked to us at the city or state level of government. We welcome anyone to come to our meeting and talk to us and let us know what’s going on.”