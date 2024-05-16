CNC Meeting Dates

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, May 23, 7 PM – 10 Thomspon Sq. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person public meeting at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, Charlestown, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 PM. The sole agenda item is the current 10 Thompson Square redevelopment proposal. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the project. CNC Development Committee Meeting, Wednesday, May 29, 7 PM – 46 High Street. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person public meeting at the Mary Colbert Apartments, 20 Devens Street, on Wednesday, May 29, at 7 PM. The sole agenda item will be the proposed 46 High Street project. A presentation by the project proponents will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the project