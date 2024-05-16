Celtics Honor Charlestown Resident as ‘Heroes Among Us’

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Liz Elefante of Charlestown, Maryssa Tripoli of Winchester, and Christiana Dakoyannis (who was unable to attend the in-person ceremony) of Stoneham, Thoracic ICU nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Braunwald Tower 11ABD, were celebrated as Heroes Among Us during the Boston Celtics home playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, May 9.

In recognition of their swift response and lifesaving actions, Liz Elefante, Maryssa Tripoli, and Christiana

Dakoyannis (unable to attend) were celebrated as Heroes Among Us during the Boston Celtics home playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, May 9.

During a staff bonding event last November at a Fenway Park-area restaurant, what began as a casual gathering quickly escalated into a critical emergency. Thoracic ICU nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s Braunwald Tower 11ABD, Liz Elefante, Maryssa Tripoli, and Christiana Dakoyannis, put their professional experience to use when Liz discovered a woman gasping for breath in a nearby bathroom stall.

After asking Maryssa and Christiana for assistance, the trio quickly assessed the situation and found one stall locked after Christiana climbed into the adjacent stall to peer over the top, where she spotted the woman struggling to breathe.

As the situation worsened, Liz’s quick decision-making led her to kick open the stall door and commence life-saving chest compressions while Maryssa called 911. Their coordinated efforts kept the woman alert and stable until emergency medical services arrived, ensuring her safe transport to the hospital, and averting a potential tragedy.

In recognition of their swift response and lifesaving actions, Liz Elefante, Maryssa Tripoli, and Christiana Dakoyannis were celebrated as Heroes Among Us during the Boston Celtics home playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

In recognition of their swift response and lifesaving actions, Liz Elefante of Charlestown; Maryssa Tripoli of Winchester; and Christiana Dakoyannis of Stoneham, were celebrated as Heroes Among Us during the Boston Celtics home playoff game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, the Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.