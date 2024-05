CNC Meeting, Tuesday, May 7, 2024, 7 PM.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person public meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, from 7-9 PM at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Please bring your questions and neighborhood concerns to the meeting or email us at [email protected]. Check CNC02129.org for calendar and updates.