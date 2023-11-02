Ryan To Speak on Bunker Hill and Colonel William Prescott

Don Ryan will be giving an historical talk at the Charlestown Library on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. about Bunker Hill and Colonel William Prescott.

Don Ryan is a Charlestown resident, writer, and history narrator who, for the past five years, has also been a volunteer for the National Park Service, serving at Bunker Hill Monument Park. As part of his duties, Don gives talks on the famous battle, educating park visitors not only from across the United States but also from across the world.

Don is currently putting the final touches on a book about Colonel William Prescott, the principal American commander at the Battle of Bunker Hill. The book is titled Searching For William Prescott – Stalwart of Bunker Hill, and is slated to be released in the fall of 2024.

Colonel William Prescott – Stalwart of Bunker Hill

In America, before there was a United States there were a small number of select people and events that made such an impact on the great issues of the day that they changed the course of history. One such event was colonial Boston’s Battle of Bunker Hill in June 1775. And, indisputably, the most important actor in that event was Massachusetts native Colonel William Prescott — a descendent of one of America’s earliest families, a farmer and dedicated civic leader, a humble man of high esteem, and an ardent patriot beloved by those who knew him best. The brave and determined stand made by Prescott and his assemblage of mostly inexperienced fighters, against a far more formidable British military force, demonstrated the American fighting spirit and spurred the cause for liberty. While Bunker Hill has remained a touchstone in our country’s founding, time and the vast accumulation of subsequent events have caused Prescott’s fame gradually to fade from our national memory. But, if it were not for Prescott’s extraordinary efforts, the pursuit of independence might well have been delayed, at least temporarily, if not abandoned altogether.

Don will talk about William Prescott’s life and his roughly fifty year efforts to advance “the cause.”

Anyone interested in America’s drive for personal liberty and self-government will want to be acquainted with this largely forgotten hero.

Upcoming Events AT BPL Charlestown Branch

The upcoming events in November at the Charlestown Branch of the Boston Public Library, 179 Main St are as follows:

• Gentle Yoga, every Monday @ 11:00 am

• Storytime for Toddlers, every Wednesday @ 11:00 am

• “Searching For William Prescott: Stalwart of Bunker Hill” historical talk with local author Don Ryan on Thurs. Nov. 9 @ 6:00 PM

• “1620: The First Year” talk with local New England historian Christopher Daley on Thurs. Nov. 16th @ 6:30 PM

• Bookmarked Book Club will discuss “Once There Were Wolves” by Charlotte McConaghy on Thurs. Nov. 16 @ 6:30 PM

For questions about the programming please call 617-242-1248.