Photos by Derek Kouyoumjian

Charlestown celebrated Halloween in style with the 38th Monument Square Halloween Parade. After the Parade around the Monument Square Park, spectators quickly went about trick or treating while enjoying the many elaborate decorations neighbors had adorned their homes with. At the Training Field a Haunted Village of inflatable frights delighted Halloween fans young and old.

A sizeable crowd gathered at the Bunker Hill Monument was ready to get Halloween under way.

Boston City Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta with staff Elaine Donovan and Gabriela Ramirez.

Charlestown Halloween Wizard Jim Dwayne kicks off the Halloween

celebrations by sharing the magic words “Trick Or Treat.”