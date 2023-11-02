Bunker Hill Associates Announce Grant Applications Available for 2023

The Bunker Hill Associates are excited to announce the availability of grants for fellow Charlestown nonprofits. Last year, the Associates gave out more than $22,000 in fund to help aid local nonprofits in servicing the needs of the Charlestown community, including Charlestown Youth Football and Cheerleading, Charlestown Youth Hockey, The Boys and Girls Club, Turn it Around Charlestown, the Kennedy Center, the Charlestown Lacrosse and Learning Center, and the Charlestown Neighborhood Council.

Every year, we invite local organizations with a passion for making a difference to apply for these grants to help fund their initiatives and extend their impact in Charlestown. Charlestown is very lucky to have a myriad of nonprofits and charities that play an essential role in addressing social, environmental, and community needs. However, securing funding to support these initiatives can be a significant challenge. The Bunker Hill Associates understands the importance of a helping hand and is committed to supporting these organizations in their quest to make a meaningful impact.

The Associates will be offering grants up to $5,000 to qualified 501(c)(3) organizations. These grants are available to organizations located in Charlestown, with at least 70% of membership residing in Charlestown. The program(s) funded by the grant must benefit the Charlestown community. Applications will be accepted starting November 1 and must be postmarked by November 9th. Interviews will be conducted on November 13th and recipients will be announced at the Bunker Hill Associates’ December Meeting.

“This is what our organization works so hard for all year,” says Bunker Hill Associates President, James Lister. “It’s one thing to raise the funds and have a great time doing so, however, the real joy is getting to see those funds put to work for a positive impact in our community.”

Interested nonprofits and charities can access the application form and guidelines on our website at www.bhassociates.org/grants. If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Bunker Hill Associates at [email protected].

We are looking forward to working with other nonprofits and charities in Charlestown, supporting our neighbors and fostering civic engagement in order to realize a better tomorrow for Charlestown!