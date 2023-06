North Washington Street Bridge Construction Look-Ahead Through June 10

This is a brief overview of construction operations and impacts for the North Washington Street Bridge Replacement Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Weekday Lane Closures at Keany Square – June 5 through June 16

• From Monday, June 5 through Friday June 16, there will be weekday lane reductions along Keany Square and the temporary bridge to assist with utility work. Closures will occur from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• There will be no lane closures during weekends.

• Pedestrian access will not be limited by these lane closures.

DCR Pedestrian Advisory: New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway

• On Tuesday May 30, 2023, from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00PM the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will implement a closure of the New Charles River Dam Pedestrian Walkway in the

City of Boston to accommodate facility maintenance work.

• Pedestrian patterns will be clearly marked, and the public is advised to use the North Washington Street Bridge as an alternative.

Scheduled Work

• Installation of concrete deck placements

• Installation of bridge deck formwork

• Installation of electrical utility conduits on bridge structure

• Installation of gas and water utilities on bridge structure

Work Hours

• Most work will be done during weekday daytime hours (6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Contraflow Pilot

• The MassDOT-implemented contraflow pilot will continue to be in effect during evening peak traffic (3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.), Monday through Friday.

• Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic during set up and operation of the contraflow.

Travel Tips

For everyone using the temporary bridge, please help share the space: walk to the right, walk bikes, and be mindful of people coming from both directions, if walking in a large group.

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The Tudor Wharf Walkway (under the bridge next to the water in Paul Revere Park) will be intermittently closed for safety during construction operations, with access provided via the Water Street underpass. The Boston Harborwalk under the bridge and eastern/harborside bridge sidewalk remain closed until rebuilt.

The contractor is coordinating with the TD Garden and local police to provide awareness and manage traffic impacts during events. For your awareness, the following TD Garden events are scheduled during this look-ahead period.