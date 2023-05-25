Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, 7 p.m.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, June 6th from 7-9 p.m. The agenda and location (to be determined) will be published on our website. The next general meeting will be in September 2023.

Summer Hiatus: The council does not meet during July and August. During that time, please contact the executive committee with any pressing neighborhood concerns at [email protected]. Committee meetings may still be scheduled during the hiatus at the discretion of the committee chair. Given the level of development activity and the schedule for completing PLAN:Charlestown, we expect that there will be Development Committee meetings. Council members may also hold informal drop-in events to connect with residents such as listening sessions or coffee hours over the summer

Meeting/Event Updates: Council and committee meetings are listed and updated on the CNC’s calendar on CNC02129.org. Our general and committee meetings are open to the public – so residents do not need an invitation to attend and are not required to RSVP or reserve a space. However, if you would like to receive a calendar invitation for an event and email updates with important meeting updates, then just click an event’s ‘Add to Calendar’ button and provide your email address.

As always, please bring your neighborhood questions, concerns, and suggestions to our monthly general meeting or, during the summer hiatus, to the executive committee at [email protected].