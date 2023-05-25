News Build-A-Bed Event by Patriot-Bridge Staff • May 25, 2023 • 0 Comments As part of National Nurses Week 2023, Spaulding Rehabilitation Nurses across inpatient sites in Cambridge, Charlestown, Brighton, and Sandwich partnered with the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless to address an urgent need for beds for homeless children. Spaulding nurses spent weeks fund raising to buy bed kits and assembled 40 beds for 40 children across for the “A Bed for Every Child” program during National Nurses Week. “We’re honored to celebrate Nurses Week with Spaulding. A Bed for Every Child recognizes that sleep is as essential as food, shelter, and clothing. The healthcare professionals who participated in our build program have a profound understanding of the role of sleep in a child’s overall well-being and development. They’re making a significant difference by providing beds for 40 children all across Massachusetts. Thank you for your contributions supporting our mission” said Tina Baptista, Director A Bed for Every Child.