Urban Wild Gets Nod From Basic Services Committee

By Stephen Quigley

Urban Wild, a proposed new restaurant, bar, and bowling alley at Hood Park, moved a step closer to opening its doors when the Basic Services Committee (BSC) of the Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) gave its unanimous approval to the proposal at Monday’s night meeting. “This is the right mix to bring to the community and Hood Park,” said Mark Rosensheim, the owner and project manager for construction of Urban Wild. “The developers know Charlestown,” added Rosensheim, whose restaurant group. CT Eatery, also operates Tradesman at 50 Hood Park Drive. The new facility will comprise approximately 25,000 square feet that will include 14 bowling alleys, a small performance space that will accommodate up to 150 patrons, and a restaurant with a full-service kitchen and bar. “We built 100 Hood Park Drive with this in mind,” Rosensheim said. He also added that given the quality of construction of the building and its location far from any neighborhood, “You will never hear what is in the box.” In addition, Rosensheim mentioned that there will not be a need for anyone to park on Charlestown’s streets because the parking facilities at Hood Park include 800 spaces that will be available to patrons of Urban Wild. Rosensheim said that security issues will be foremost in the minds of the owners of the restaurant. “We probably have hired more security than what is needed, but we would rather do it right and have too much than not enough,” he said. “We’ll be spending a lot of money for security, but it has to be done,” added Peter Simonelli, who will be the general manager of Urban Wild. “Why take a risk?” Simonelli also noted that Urban Wild will be holding job fairs in the community and will seek to “hire people from the neighborhood.” The establishment will be geared toward families. “Little kids and seniors can bowl,” said Rosensheim, who added that the facilities may also be used by neighborhood groups. “There will be great food and fun,” said Simonelli. Members of the community in attendance expressed their support for the establishment, with one local couple voicing the sentiment “now there will be some place to go in Charlestown.” The next step for Rosensheim and his team is to appear before the entire CNC for its approval, which could be as early as April 4. If the full CNC gives its imprimatur, Urban Wild then will go before the Boston Licensing Commission to obtain its liquor, food, and entertainment licenses. Urban Wild is seeking to operate until 2 AM, seven days per week. Although Rosensheim said that Urban Wild has not yet set an opening date, “Construction is complete, furniture is in, final inspections are occurring this week, and staff is being hired,” he said in an email. “We anticipate being ready to open in May, contingent upon our final permits, approvals, and licenses, of which the liquor license is one of the last and most important.” Tom Cunha, the chairman of the CNC, noted that there are already three establishments in Charlestown with 2 AM licenses. He also pointed out that any additional liquor licenses that will occur pursuant to the liquor license expansion plan being proposed by city officials will include all of the neighborhoods of Boston except the North End, West End, Charlestown, and Jamaica Plain.