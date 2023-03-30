Charlestown Neighborhood Council Calendar

CNC General Meeting, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, 7 p.m. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council will hold an in-person, public meeting on Tuesday, April 4th from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. Agenda items include presentations from Cycle Boat, Ali Baba restaurant (99A Cambridge St.), and the Charlestown Rehearsal Space Tenant Association (50 Terminal St.) as well as updates from our committee chairs.

CNC Development Committee Meeting, Thursday, April 13, 2023, 7 p.m. The Charlestown Neighborhood Council’s Development Committee will hold an in-person, public meeting on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 7-9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown. The sole agenda item will be the proposed conversion of 150 Third Ave, Charlestown, MA (f/k/a The Constitution Inn) into approximately permanent affordable rental housing and related services for residents. A presentation by the project proponents, the Planning Office for Urban Affairs and St. Francis House, will be followed by an opportunity for the committee and community to ask questions about the proposed project.

Meeting/Event Updates: Council meetings are listed and updated on the CNC calendar, cnc02129.org. Our general and committee meetings are open to the public – so residents do not need an invitation to attend and are not required to RSVP or reserve a space. However, if you would like to receive a calendar invitation for an event and email updates with important meeting updates, then just click an event’s RSVP button and provide your email address. As always, please bring your neighborhood questions, concerns, and suggestions to our monthly general meeting. Contact us anytime at [email protected] and find updates on CNC02129.org