Applications for the 2023 Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship Now Available

“Some people spend an entire lifetime wondering if they made a difference. The U.S. Marines don’t have that problem.”

~ Ronald Reagan

Applications are being accepted for the 54th annual Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship and the winner will receive $16,000 for the first year of college and $8,000 the second year. The application form must be received by April 15, 2023 and can be downloaded at www.quinnscholarship.org. The criteria includes promise of academic success, athletic achievement, responsible citizenship, and financial need.

Banquet set for April 1, 2023…

The annual Quinn Scholarship banquet will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 545 Medford Street, Charlestown on Saturday, April 1, with dinner prepared by Sandra McLaughlin and entertainment provided by Alan La Bella. Ticket cost is $50 and can be purchased by E-Mail at [email protected] or you can contact Ronan FitzPatrick by phone at (617) 242-5493.

2022 Quinn Scholar Elle M. Woods, a Boston Latin graduate who is matriculating at Northeastern University Bouve School of Nursing, will be recognized and the event program will be dedicated to Jack “Sugar” Whelan, a “Townie” icon who gave much for the betterment of our community. Featured speaker for the evening will be U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Kyle B. Ellison, Vice Chief Officer of Naval Research.

The ultimate sacrifice…

AUGUST 29, 1969: As “H Company” platoon leaders huddled in the darkness of the Quang Nam Province in South Vietnam, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Michael Quinn was tasked with leading his infantry unit on a reconnaissance mission to seek a water supply and identify enemy troop movement. Stealthily executing their directive, Quinn and his troops happened upon a large invading enemy force heading in the direction of “H Company.” Realizing that the only way to alert his fellow marines of the dire situation was to draw fire on his position, Quinn dispatched members of his unit back to “H Company” and engaged the enemy. While that fateful decision resulted in Lt. Michael Quinn making the “ultimate sacrifice,” it also prevented the loss of many lives.

Fellow Marine John Krga recalls: “I had the honor and privilege of serving under Lt. Mike and remember that fateful day all too well as a group of us volunteered to retrieve him, hoping he was still alive. I am not surprised to see that Mike’s memory lives on through the people he touched just as he lives on in me.”

Lt. Michael P. Quinn was recognized for his bravery and awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart and is honored on Panel 18W, Row 8 of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

A life remembered…

Noted for his academic and athletic achievement, Michael Quinn accomplished so much in his 23 years. He was a product of his Walford Way, working-class upbringing where looking out for your neighbor, respecting elders, hard work and “having your friend’s back” were ingrained in him at an early age.

Michael graduated from Boston Latin High School and the College of the Holy Cross where he captained the football and hockey teams and achieved Hall of Fame status at both institutions establishing a reputation as a ferocious competitor.

After graduating from college, Michael attended Officer Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia and finished first in his class. He was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968, assigned to “H” Company, 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Division and deployed to Vietnam.

To continue Mike’s legacy, the Lt. Michael P. Quinn Scholarship was established in 1969 by his friends (most notably Eddie Johnson, Stephen Driscoll and Ronan FitzPatrick) and family and nearly $250,000 has been awarded to “Townie” high school graduates looking to pursue a college education. While the anguish of Michael’s loss is still palbable so many years after his passing, the inspiration of his legacy – recounted annually by Quinn Scholarship committee members and esteemed guest speakers – is truly special.