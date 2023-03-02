Summer Brings Unique Programs for Local Kids

While winter is still upon us, it’s already time for parents to look past the current school year and begin considering summer alternatives for their children. Boston-area kids can choose from a range of different offerings this year, but enrollment for the unique programs described below is limited. So don’t hesitate to enroll, lest you miss out this summer.

Each summer, The Advent School’s campus at 99 West Cedar St. is transformed into a makerspace where children become designers, tinkerers, and builders.

The Design at Advent Summer Program offers three completely unique two-week sessions for children ages 5 through 12.

Designers begin each session by sorting through recycled materials, learning proper tool use, and engaging in the design process. Each day, the designers and faculty set out to explore the city, play games, and gather inspiration. On the last Friday of each session, the designers share their creations and prototypes with friends and family with a Design Expo.

The program also takes advantage of the Advent School’s city location by making frequent field trips to the Esplanade Playground, Boston Common, Public Garden, and other outdoor spaces.

Session One, from June 20-30, is Puppet Engineering, which is inspired by the Puppet Showplace Theater and the work of famous puppeteers, including Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

Session Two, from July 10-21, is Biomimicry in Boston, which is inspired by the processes found in nature.

Session Three, from July 25 through Aug. 4, is Woodwork Wonders, which is inspired by wood – one of the world’s most abundant and versatile materials.

Programming runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with extended day options also available.

This year, the Advent School is offering a scholarship for Design at Advent. Anyone who applies for financial aid to attend the program and who is not a currently enrolled Advent student is eligible. Families can find all the details on our website here https://www.adventschool.org/community-enrichment-program. The scholarship was made possible through grant funding from the Beacon Hill Civic Association.

Visit https://www.adventschool.org/community-enrichment-program to register and for more information on the Advent School’s summer programming.

Whether you’re are looking for academic enrichment, athletic growth, or if just want to enjoy some good old fashion fun, BC High is the place to be this summer.

For the academically minded student, BC High offers top notch academic courses in a wide variety of areas, including SAT/ACT Prep, Chemistry, Biology, Algebra, Geometry, Trig for Calculus, Digital Photography, Intro to Drawing, High School Writing, and more. Rising high school seniors can get a jump start on their common application in the College Essay class. Additionally, middle schoolers can get ahead with Math Fundamentals, Writing Fundamentals, Study Skills classes, and an Intro to Algebra I class.

For both high school and middle school athletes, BC High’s sports camps are designed for players of all ability levels. Led by dedicated BC High coaches, the goal is to promote teamwork and fun through various drills, games, and competitions. Camps are offered in Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Lacrosse. and Football. Just looking to maintain a strong body? Check out our Scholastic Sports Performance Program to improve mobility, strength, power, speed, and conditioning.

For campers interested in trying something different this summer, BC High offers the following specialty programs: Arts Camp, All Sports, Minecraft, Coding & Robotics, Roblox Mission to Mars!, and Dungeons and Dragons.

Many of BC High’s summer offerings are co-ed, so everyone is encouraged to explore these programs online at www.bchigh.edu/summer-programs.

The Boston Children’s School Summer-Fun-Program will begin its 41st year on July 10 and continue for six weeks, ending Aug. 18, at 8 Whittier Place in the West End.

The program, designed for children between the ages of 3 and 8, is located at Charles River Park in the West End. The Boston Children’s School has its own private playground, which allows children to play safely outdoors, away from the noise, congestion, and traffic. Inside, the facility is fully air conditioned.

The program is organized by age, and each group is taught and nurtured by state certified teachers with the help of teacher interns from local area colleges and universities. All activities are designed to be developmentally appropriate for each age group.

Besides daily play activities, children can use the swimming pools on a daily basis at The Clubs at Charles River Park. The program also offers children science, music appreciation, and field trips.

Visit BostonChildrensSchool.Org for more information. Early registration is encouraged because space is limited.

If you have any questions about the BCS Summer-Fun-Program, please call Judy Langer, Program Director, at 617-367-6239.

The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, located at 15 Green St. in Charlestown, which celebrates its 135th anniversary this year, will again be offering summer programming from July 5 through Aug. 18.

The Summer Camp for ages 6 (entering first grade in September) to 12 will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Summer Teen/Young Leaders Program for ages 13-14 runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, email Sharon for details at [email protected]

Additionally, the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club is offering Teen Evening Program for ages 13-18 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Session 1 at the summer camp runs from July 5-21; Session 2 runs from July 24 to Aug. 4; and Session 3 runs from Aug. 7-18.

Registration is now open for current members, while registration for new members begins Monday, April 3.

All Registration will take place online this year (www.bgcb.org).

For more information, contract Membership Director Maura ([email protected]), or Derek ([email protected]), or call the Club at 617-242-1775.

“e” inc., the environmental science learning center located 114 16th St., Suite 1030, in Boston, is bringing back its Summer Science Discovery Program (SSDP), with a new added week of camp fun.

The program’s first week from Aug. 14-18 will focus on monkeys and other primates, during the second week from Aug. 21 through 25, the shift will focus to dinosaurs. The third and final week from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 will take a deep dive into the world of insects.

Each week’s programs will also include an off-site themed field trip to add to the fun. The Summer Science Discovery Program, which is open to children entering first grade in the fall and through fifth grade, starts at 9 a.m. and pick-up is at 3:30 p.m. each day. Ten After-Care slots are available each day and can be set up upon registration. “e” inc.’s Summer Science and Discovery Program

For more information, visit www.einc-action.org and click on the camp tab to download all papers for registration, or call e inc. at: 617-242-4700 or email: [email protected] Please note: During the school year, staff are in the field teaching every day, but they will always respond within one business day to any queries.